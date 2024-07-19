Columns

Day Trips: Ninfa’s, Houston

Original Ninfa’s in Houston started our love affair with fajitas

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., July 19, 2024


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Original Ninfa’s Mexican food restaurant in Houston deserves a word of gratitude from all lovers of Tex-Mex food.

While Ninfa Laurenzo didn’t invent tacos al carbon, known as fajitas and made with well-seasoned skirt steak, she certainly helped popularize it enough for the dish to become a staple on menus around the world.

Although the original location east of downtown on Navigation Boulevard is no longer owned by the Laurenzo family, the restaurant carries on as a sacred site to Texas foodies.


The dining area is split into several rooms, a garden room, and a large covered patio. Most importantly, the margaritas are refreshing and the food is delightful. Tacos al carbon are still on the menu, and they come wrapped in handmade tortillas.

Ninfa Laurenzo, known as “Mama Ninfa,” started the restaurant with her four oldest children in 1973. The 10-table restaurant filled the front of the family’s struggling tortilla factory. The influence of real Mexican recipes became a major milestone on the landscape of American cuisine. She died in 2001 at age 77.

The Original Ninfa's was honored with the title of Best Restaurant in Texas by Southern Living in 2017. Two years later it was a James Beard Award semifinalist.


By the early 1990s the family had expanded the business to a chain of 35 units. In bankruptcy by 1996, the restaurants were bought by Serranos Restaurant Group. Ninfa's is now owned by Legacy Restaurants with locations in Uptown and Downtown Houston. Legacy also owns Antone’s Po’Boys, another Houston culinary legend.

The Original Ninfa’s is open daily at 2704 Navigation Blvd. The second location is at 1700 Post Oak Blvd. near the Galleria. Since 1998, Ninfa’s son, Roland, has carried on the family tradition at El Tiempo Cantina, a chain of 16 Mexican restaurants mostly in the Houston area.

1,712th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Cypress Falls Swimming Hole, Woodcreek
Day Trips: Cypress Falls Swimming Hole, Woodcreek
Natural swimming area is having a good year

Gerald E. McLeod, July 12, 2024

Day Trips: Gorman Falls, Colorado Bend State Park
Day Trips: Gorman Falls, Colorado Bend State Park
Prettiest waterfall in Texas is worth the effort getting there

Gerald E. McLeod, July 5, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ninfa’s, Houston, Tex-Mex, Mexican restaurant, Ninfa Laurenzo, El Tiempo Cantina

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Infinity Song
3ten Austin City Limits Live
Wet: A Pool Party Strip Show at Austin Motel
Shrek the Musical
at Bass Concert Hall
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Austin FC vs. New York City FC
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  