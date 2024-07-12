Qmmunity: Spinning Right Round

When the mind conjures a DJ set, primary imagery includes a club and people all up in each other’s business on a dance floor. But the real deal music lovers know that the new place to enjoy every song the disc jockey slings ya is online: livestream style. In fact, as I write this very column, I’m pumping the Studio livestream featuring DJ Dana Scully, aka Dana Brown – the first in a new series from Queer Vinyl Collective that’ll be dropping every Monday at 8pm on their Twitch channel.

Comprising two bodies, Brown considers QVC to be made by and for both its rotating resident DJs and local vinyl enthusiasts. These parties together form a community created to “carve [out] more equitable space and opportunity for DJs and vinyl-loving folks in this town,” Brown says. “We exist to create more space for queer/ally DJs to show their craft,” she adds about the two-year-old collective, “and hone their skills together.” Previous spinners for QVC include DJ Beaujolais, DJ Veneer, DJ Raquiqui, and DJ ChaNaNa.

Even in its infant stage, Brown considers the Studio livestream a great new dimension to QVC’s musical offerings. On top of local DJs reaching out to join the stream team, she says that the audience has responded “with excitement about having an easy way to connect with QVC thru the stream.” Her own experience behind the livestream camera did differ from the usual in-person set, but Brown says that was also a plus. She finds an extra level of connection in the livestream music curation, amplified by the shorter set time forcing the good stuff to the front. “[The livestream] allows for you to really choose what you desire to play,” Brown explains, “and highlight your own personal style, which I really like.”

Those who’ve tuned in so far might notice the specific look of the Studio, which also acts as QVC’s headquarters. Described by Brown as born from Eighties-esque outrun/synthwave style – “Miami Vice aesthetic” – QVC’s resident DJs collaborated in bringing the space into a reality. Once they started decorating, Brown explains, the group “just naturally stumbled into this vibe because of our affinity for euro disco, vapor/synthwave music, and gay lighting.”

This coming Monday, July 15, marks not only the second anniversary of QVC but also makes for their official the Studio launch party. Kicking off at 8pm and “spinning with Open Decks til the party stops,” as Brown says, there’ll be previous QVC DJs and special guests behind the turntable at this virtual birthday party. Can’t make the big bash? No worries: Brown says that the Studio’s August schedule is already stacked, with a DJ duo act in Agentes Dobles and DJ King Khary. Check their website, queervinyl.co, for livestream links and more.

Don’t fret if you still like your music live: New monthly QVC residency Oops All DJs! comes to land at North Loop’s Double Trouble this July 20. Brown adds that the collective is always open to partnerships with local biz and community leaders in order to keep their vinyl DJs booked n’ busy. “Our Collective is all about connection and community,” Brown says, “and so we really encourage folks to connect with us!”

Richard Simmons Pub/Juice Crawl

Friday 12, Town Lake YMCA

Local workout queen Erica Nix celebrates the iconic Richard Simmons’ b-day with a big ol’ crawl from the YMCA all the way to Barton Springs. Hope y’all got your red shorts and wigs...

Woke Cowboy

Friday 12, ColdTowne Theater

They’re funny; they’re diverse; and they’re the lineup for this month’s coolest stand-up showcase: Halima Abshir, Ivy Le, Aya Amarir, Gabe Davis, Lisa Smith, Chris Bryant, and Evan Rabalais. Be there or be canceled due to woke!

YeeHottie

Saturday 13, Cheer Up Charlies

Hot Girl Summer never left, especially not when DJ Bad Apple has brought back this five-hour freak fest for “the BADDEST GWORLS IN TOWN.” DJs and honorary “hot girl coaches” MajestyofDivinity, Orya, and Hyperfemme (HTX) play tunes to win a twerk contest to.

Campfire Queer Storytime

Sunday 14, the Vortex

Show up to share your stories, music, and spirit with fellow queer community members around the – currently metaphorical – campfire. World Famous *BOB* hosts.

Lady Grackle’s Shitshow

Monday 15, Oilcan’s

Now here’s a little something for the birds: Lady Grackle Birdbreath invites all weekday warriors to Oilcan’s for “a night of drag marathon insanity.” Flap your wings on over, birdy-pop!

Late Night Puppet Confessions

Tuesday 16, RSVP for location

Created by nightlife mental-health nonprofit Night Owl Therapy, this here’s an open mic focused around puppets but welcoming of all talents – stand-up, singing, you name it. Additional enjoyments include mocktails, a puppet Narcan demonstration & free supplies, and special guests like puppet Tom Segura, Equality Texas’ Bo the Rainbow, ASHwell’s Mr. Kidney, and Witty Bimbo. Maxine LaQueene hosts.

Queer Trivia

Wednesday 17, Wanderlust Wine

Now on twice a month, host Aira Juliet and the Little Gay Shop test your knowledge – and dancing – skills in five rounds of trivia. Each event has a new theme, but nobody sent me a DM about what this week’s is yet. Bug @thelittlegayshop until they tell ya.