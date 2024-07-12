Just three companies – Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia – make up a 10th of the market value of global stocks.

In Texas, armadillidiidae (woodlice) are commonly called pill bugs and roly-polies. But in England, they go by many names, including cheesy bugs, cheeselogs, chisel bobs, crunchy bats, granny greys, woodpigs, timberpigs, monkey peas, peaballs, and chucky pigs.

According to producer Scott Sanders, when The Color Purple (the musical) opened on Broadway in 2005, the African American audience attendance was 3.8% of all audiences combined.

Thomas Jefferson was in his early 40s when it was believed he initiated intimate relations with a teenage slave girl named Sally Hemings.

Google AI searches require about 10 times more energy to power them than a traditional Google search.