Day Trips: Cypress Falls Swimming Hole, Woodcreek

Cypress Falls Swimming Hole in Woodcreek has had a good year. Spring rains filled the aquifer that supplies the water to the swimming hole and to Wimberley's two other swimming holes, Blue Hole Regional Park (requires reservations) and Jacob’s Well Natural Area (closed).

Late in the season the spring-fed pool on Cypress Creek is bath-water warm, but still refreshingly wet in the summer heat. There are pockets of cool water below the surface drifting by in the lazy current. The pool is shallow enough for small fries and big enough for roughhousing.

On the bank are tables and chairs in the shade, but you’re welcome to bring your own. You can also bring your own water toys or rent tubes, paddleboards, or life jackets from them. They even have an air pump to inflate your air mattress, floats, or whatever.

On-site is the Eagle Rock Draft House, which would be in the running for “coolest bar” even if it wasn’t next to a swimming hole. They carry a good selection of local adult beverages, as well as cold drinks for the pint-size swimmers. According to TABC rules, you can’t bring in outside alcoholic beverages.

Do bring a picnic basket and stay awhile. Even well-behaved pets on a leash are welcome.

Cypress Falls Swimming Hole is part of the Lodge at Cypress Falls complex at 1 Woodcreek Circle west of Wimberley. Besides offering motel-style rooms, the Lodge also includes the Dark Skies Tavern, another very cool bar with a large backyard. The food trucks that serve the area are only open on weekends. The swimming hole is open daily from 9am to dark throughout the summer or as long as the water lasts. Admission is $10 or $6, depending on age. You can save some time by filling out the waiver online at www.thelodgeatcypressfalls.com before you arrive.

