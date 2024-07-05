Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 5, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Harry Houdini was so patriotic about the U.S. that he told people he was from Appleton, Wis., instead of his native Budapest, Hungary.

In colonial days, American bandannas were sometimes printed with maps as guides for travel.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, parents were encouraged to show their infants “Baby Einstein” videos to help them grow up to be wunderkinds. In a 2003 study, one-third of all American babies had seen at least one video. The videos were later recalled because they may have been more detrimental than educational.

Before the 1880 presidential race, both political parties recruited thousands of youths and ordered them to wear capes and march through American cities. Republicans and Democrats alike wanted to claim to represent a fresh movement, the true party for young Americans.

Democrats in the 2023 U.S. Senate represented 204 million people; Republicans represented 150 million.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 28, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 21, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Red, White, and Blue Owl: Indoor Fourth Party
Blue Owl Brewing
Jaws
at Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane
Let Freedom Sing
at Volstead Lounge
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
The Austin Chronicle Presents FREE PRESS FOREVER, Part I: Madam Radar
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  