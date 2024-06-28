Qmmunity: All Year, Each Month, Every Day

Reader, I am melancholy. Pride Month exists more in the rearview than through my front window, and as I coast down summer’s highway, I wonder: Where is the road taking me, and the entire community, and will we be happy with the end point?

These questions fully crystallized during a family trip to Michigan. Lots of young kids running around, playing with their phones, and demanding candy – a scene that my childless 30-year-old ass rarely deals with. But I liked getting to meet my younger cousins: their developing personalities blooming before my eyes in ways familiar and foreign to my own childhood.

What struck me was how certain societal norms have already ingrained themselves in these still-growing minds. When I took an 8-year-old cousin to the toy store, in between explaining the lore of several internet creepypastas, he also kept defining toys as either girl or boy toys. Even as I tried to combat the thoughts by insisting all toys are for everyone, especially the giant mechanical spider he pointed out, a pit formed in my stomach. For all the time I spend talking about how gender should be a self-determined experience, all the toxic shit I untangled in myself is just being re-tied in the new generation. Knots upon knots, tangles upon tangles: The ouroboros of toxic gender roles eating its own tail represented in front of me by a kid proclaiming a rubber Bigfoot is obviously a girl and therefore a girl toy.

I wish I could end this column with a solution. Previous statements from the Qmmunity desk often have that “here’s a problem/here’s the solve” format, which imply a lot more knowledge on my part than actually utilized by me in practice. I want to make the world better for my little cousins. I don’t want them to have the same struggles I had – to feel unsupported, misunderstood, and afraid of the queerness inside. I want them to know the validity of all identities and lifestyles. I want them to cringe at cruelty instead of participating in it. I want more for the children than I got – and I’m afraid the world’s going in a direction where that won’t happen.

Maybe that’s what Pride month is supposed to inspire: Not self-congratulatory applause but reflection and reinvigoration in our praxis. Just cruising along the same ol’ road, never moving past the speed limit, is not what got LGBTQ people to their destination. Our victory is one of continual victories – progress repeated over and over, each time unpacked so that we never find ourselves in the same staid complacency that characterizes the patriarchy. To have Pride is to keep working toward a world we can be truly proud of: all year, each month, every day.

Richard Simmons Costume Call

Through July 12

Our own fitness fanatic Erica Nix has her heart set on a Richard Simmons’ themed pub/juice crawl this July 12, and you’re all invited. Hop on your costume shopping early to be dressed to impress at the crawl. Nix gives the following tips: “I am going for the classic Richard Simmons look. Red and White striped shorts, red tank, white socks, shoes, and a short curly brown wig. I think it’s also okay if people just come 'Sweatin to the oldies’ style but the more Richards the better!” Shop your favorite thrift stores and make sure to show up ready to sweat.

The Queer Movie Watch Party

Friday 28, Kind Clinic North

Catch two mystery queer flicks, get free HIV/STI testing, and enjoy a ton of fun with Kind Clinic.

Kingdom: Third Annual Pride Party

Friday 28, Oilcan’s

The drag royalty of Oilcan’s Friday happy hour show features their very own two-title Best of Austin 2024 winner Brigitte Bandit in this Pride month party. Her super-sized silicone breastplate will be supported by a first-rate show lineup including host Alexander the Great, Kino Kino, Selma Bawdy, and Amy Graves.

Mother of Pearl

Friday 28, Cheer Up Charlies

The second of two Pride parties – the first being Pressure over at Coco Club – features eclectic lineup selections from the Electric Pearl curators Javiii and Purple Matter. Drag, music, and dance, all reflected in that beautiful iridescent gem.

The End Until Now

Friday 28, the Little Darlin’

Tunes rock and roll from self-described “riot grrrl poetry punx” Snatch Witch on a lineup that includes emo-yet-not-emo band Ram Vela & the Easy Targets. Grab a lemon & rosemary-infused gin cocktail and vibe out, brother.

Sightseer Coffee Grand Opening

Saturday 29, Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop

Queer-and-women-owned coffee roasters Sightseer have set up a real-deal coffee shop inside Sugar Mama’s on South First. Though they soft opened on June 21, this grand opening features tons of special goodies to really welcome them into the neighborhood. That includes 50% off drinks, 20% coffee bean bags, free “cold fashioned” alcoholic cocktails, and much more. Cups up, y’all!

Uncanny Attractions: It’s Just Gay!

Saturday 29, Highland Lounge

Body slams and serving body: This wrestling show mixes spectacular live pro-wrestling with in-ring drag performances from local artists MK Ultra and Maxine LaQueene. Also on-site is Equality Texas, helping y’all sign up to vote and learn about legislation effecting the queer community.

Khushies and the Chocolate Factory

Saturday 29, RSVP for location

Austin’s South Asian social group heads to local chocolatiers Madhu Chocolate to learn how the sweet stuff gets made – with free samples, Desi tunes, refreshments, and solid vibes all around. Secure your RSVP for more details and enter a world of pure imagination.

LGBTQIA+ Youth Market

Saturday 29, Montopolis Recreation Center

Support LGBTQ youth directly at this makers’ market featuring young creators selling their work, many of whom for the first time. Austin Public Health and Austin Public Library also chip in to help the event run smoothly.

Indulge Pride/Puro Pinche 956

Saturday 29, Cheer Up Charlies

A true choose-your-fate deal goes down at Chups this weekend. Indoors, you’ll find the by-queers, for-queers party people of Indulge TX, who’ll pump techno, house & pop into your ears via DJs Xoy, Lavender Thug, BabiBoi, and SuperMcN4sty – with La Morena as outdoor ambassador. On the patio, it’s all about the 956 with performers from Texas’ Rio Grande Valley bringing scorching performances guided along by hosts Venus Rising and Arinna Dior Heys. In the time it takes you to finish one Kin Euphorics can, you can enjoy both parties’ biomes.

Dungeons & Drag

Sunday 30, the Austin Eagle

Petty Cakes hosts and DMs this interactive Dungeons & Dragons drag show where attendees can 1) roll a giant 20-sided die, 2) name NPCs, 3) a whole bunch of other wild and wacky things that’ll make this the most fun you’ve had on a tabletop – though at the Eagle, that might be a close call.

Pride Pool Party

Sunday 30, W Austin

Collaborating this one last Pride splash, Austin Queer Connection and Black & Queer as Fuck present a pool party featuring a live DJ, drink specials, and on-site food. Grab an RSVP and enjoy a free & fun hot gay summer finale.