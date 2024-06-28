Columns

Day Trips: The Lhakhang, El Paso

How a Bhutanese temple landed in an El Paso college campus

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., June 28, 2024


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Lhakhang brings the art and architecture of an isolated Himalayan kingdom to the center of the University of Texas at El Paso campus.

The story of how Bhutanese architecture came to dominate the campus began in 1913 when the University of Texas System established its second campus, then called the State School of Mines and Metallurgy, in El Paso.


When the original campus was destroyed by fire, the college moved to its present location and began constructing buildings in 1917.

Inspired by the first photographs of Bhutan published in National Geographic magazine, Kathleen Worrell, wife of the school’s dean, suggested that the new buildings be modeled after the traditional Bhutanese mountain architecture. The buildings were distinguished by their low-pitched roofs with wide eaves, decorative flourishes, and heads of dragons protecting the corners.

As the UTEP campus grew on the side of the Franklin Mountains overlooking downtown El Paso, it developed a distinctive look mimicking Bhutanese architecture. The Bhutan royal family became aware of the connection and began sending students to the school.


Although lhakhang translates to “temple” in English, it was not necessarily a religious building, but a house of meditation and contemplation. The Lhakhang was constructed by Bhutanese craftsmen for the Smithsonian Institution’s 2008 Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C.

After the festival the building was moved to El Paso as a gift of appreciation and friendship from the royal family. It contains a treasure trove of Bhutanese art, native costumes, and cultural artifacts.

The Lhakhang is open free of charge on Wednesdays and the first Saturday of the month from 11am to 1pm when the university is open. As part of the campus’ Centennial Museum, the exhibit’s website, www.utep.edu/centennial-museum/lhakhang, is a great introduction to the building before visiting. Parking passes are available at the security booth off Sun Bowl Drive. For more information, call 915/747-5565 or 915/747-8994.

1,709th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Gerald D. Hines Waterwall, Houston
Day Trips: Gerald D. Hines Waterwall, Houston
Find a roaring waterfall in the middle of Houston’s Uptown District

Gerald E. McLeod, June 21, 2024

Day Trips: Dining in Bastrop
Day Trips: Dining in Bastrop
Three downtown Bastrop cafes that will wow you

Gerald E. McLeod, June 14, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lhakhang, UTEP, El Paso, Bhutan, Kathleen Worrell, Franklin Mountains, Himalayas

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Dyke Swim
Cheer Up Charlies
SEC ceremony w/ Pitbull
at University of Texas Tower
Yeehawties: A Honky-Tonk Pool Party at Austin Motel
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
The Austin Chronicle Presents FREE PRESS FOREVER, Part I: Madam Radar
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  