Qmmunity: There Will Be Voguing

A picture is worth a thousand words, but what about the worth that a snapshot provides to a community as talented yet underappreciated as queer and trans people of color? In “Bring It From the Back,” the new art show premiering at the Future Front House on June 21 and on view through September 1, nightlife photographer Manuel Frayre – aka DJ Scam Likely – showcases the Central Texas ballroom scene in a stunning series of photographs. Each photo captures the multifaceted community in their element: a gesture beyond measurement.

In Frayre’s estimation, his photographic career carries “a romantic archival sentiment” due to his preoccupation with cementing the here-and-now: “Documenting the highs and lows, the pretty and the ugly, the wholesome and the uncomfortable.” Snapping pics at local ballroom events provides opportunities to capture all these elements, Frayre explains, which he is honored to take. “It takes commitment and true passion to dedicate to this scene and I have tried to respect it as such,” he says. “Ballroom is not just an experience or a party for these people. [It] is a livelihood and for some the only way they can exist in this unfair world.”

Though “Bring It From the Back” documents the queer and trans POC community’s survival through “a system that often ignores their well-being and denies their identity,” Frayre maintains that the show’s story isn’t sad. “This is a love letter to our fight and an invitation to future generations,” he explains. “In our world [every] teardrop is followed by a laugh, every sweat drop is followed by a congratulation. Every loss is followed by an invitation to progress.”

Ballroom has been a large part of Frayre’s own life. Outside of photographer’s duties he’s also taken to the runway in categories like Best Dressed and Realness, and earned his fair share of trophies. He’s also produced events and sat on judges’ panels “based on the knowledge I have of the years documenting the scene and the talent [who] I’ve seen grow from babies to OGs.” Developed by his participatory experiences, Frayre says the thematic through line of “Bring It From the Back” is queer expression. “Every ball I’ve attended or produced my main purpose was always to capture the true essence of the individual walking a category,” he explains. “They all have a story to tell, with their identity, their looks and their body movements.”

“This gallery is also dedicated to all of the Trans and Queer people of color who have been taken from us by the hands of suppression,” Frayre adds. “They live through us, through every trophy. Through every person who walked through those doors the first time and never left.”

Attendees of the exhibition’s opening night this Friday can expect not just a showcase but an event. Frayre kept details vague in our email chat, but his assurance is that “If you know the family, the House of Lepores is known for throwing the most Fav Functions.

“If there’s a beat there will be voguing.”

Queer Family Dinner

Thursday 20, Trap House

Austin Queer Connection invites one and all to enjoy a delicious Caribbean meal among queer fam and friends.

Boyz of Austin: Icons of Pride

Thursday 20, Elysium

The Boyz bring famous faces to the Elysium stage through the gender-diverse drag troupe’s own iconic style.

Bi for Now

Friday 21, Hold Out Brewing

Democrasexy organizes a cute and casual meetup for bi & pan Austinites to hang out on Hold Out’s private mezzanine. All genders and haircuts welcome.

Gloss

Friday 21, Cheer Up Charlies

DJ Orya launches this new dance party that’s “all about dancing and sweating your heart out until your whole body is glossy to all the music we love and all the music we didn’t know we needed.” Featuring DJ sets by hot turntable mavens like Hyperfemme (HTX), Babi Melodi (SATX), Dope Reina, Hierba Malita, and Orya herself.

Marble Falls Pride Fest 2024

Saturday 22, Johnson Park, Marble Falls

Celebrate Pride with the Highland Lakes Equality Center and a whole host of food, shopping, fun. Vendors include Dee’s Shaved Ice House, ChattyCon Photography, Living Love Animal Rescue, and many more.

Studio 04

Saturday 22, Superstition

Get your groove on in the 78704 ZIP code with hosts Vylette Ward and Maeve Haven alongside featured DJS TBD and Juan40.

Bebesota Brunch: It’s Pride B****

Sunday 23, Taquero Mucho North

Gather your best girls for a drag brunch hosted by Beauty featuring the fabulous Omari Dior, Petty Brooks, Brooklyn Mars, and Desi Andrews.

Pride Party

Sunday 23, Distribution Hall

Shop ’til you drop at the Little Gay Shop’s Pride market slash party slash opportunity to see soooo many dogs in rainbow outfits. Make sure you check indoor and outdoor: There’s always tons of vendors in both locations.

Queer Four Square

Sunday 23, Alamo Pocket Park Pavilion

Bounce, bounce, amirite? Get a workout the elementary way by joining your fellow queers for good quality four square action. They’re under a covered patio, so no need to worry about our current rainy weather.

Que Cute!

Sunday 23, El Raval

Located within local queer-owned Spanish eatery El Raval, this drag show features host Natalia Fate presenting special guests Leia Sakura Dior, Victoria Fate, and Euphoria. Make sure to grab a sip of El Raval’s special Pride month cocktail: the Green Fairy, containing Community vodka, Dolin Blanc, Velvet Falernum, white pepper, cucumber, coconut cream, lime, and mint. Each purchase gets a portion donated to local LGBTQ orgs like Vivent Health.

Pride Skate

Monday 24, Playland Skate Center

From the big boys over at Austin Pride – who’ll rule the roost come August – skates a roller-rink party featuring drag, a DJ set by Chorizo Funk, and plenty of wheel-spinning action.

Working with LGBTQ+ Veterans: History, Ethics, and Honor

Tuesday 25, virtual

YWCA programs a special training class with Caitlin Battel, MA, LPC, where service providers can learn historical context on LGBTQ+ veterans’ experiences regarding “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the recent Trump-era trans service ban, and more.

Drag the Ban!

Wednesday 26, ACC Highland Campus Downstairs Atrium

Censorship is a real drag, so join together with the ACC Creative Writing and Arts & Digital Media departments as local drag performers like Alexander the Great, Ima Hoot, Lilith Azazel, Selma Bawdy, and Sir Beau Elliot read from favorite banned books.

Greetings from Queer Mountain

Wednesday 26, Cheer Up Charlies

Austin’s longest-running queer storytelling show finally broaches the subject we’re all thinking about: Gender Reveal! An all-trans & nonbinary lineup tackles the theme for Pride month with free ASL interpreters.

Divina Presents: Mónica Naranjo Drag Tribute

Wednesday 26, Oilcan’s

Host Tatiana Cholula and her cast featuring Bohemia, Banshee Rose, and special guests Venus Rising, Chanel Andrews, and Aeon Mavis York are all paying respects to golden-voiced Spanish singer Mónica Naranjo.

Juneteenth Pride

Wednesday 26, Cheer Up Charlies

A heads-up to all folks wanting to support Austin’s queer Black community: Due to mitigating factors, both the Juneteenth Pride market & drag show and House of Lepore’s Freedom Ball are moving to next week.

No Fucks Given: Ace Pride

Thursday 27, Cheer Up Charlies

Yes, that’s right: This party’s totally aces! From all over the spectrum, the ace community celebrates with drag hosted by Brigitte Bandit, speed-friending hosted by Mike Graupmann (Queer Film Theory 101), and plenty of body-moving music from DJ Orya. There’ll also be a rally with opportunities for speakers – interested parties, DM Brigitte.

Queer Jam House

Thursday 27, Vaquero Taquero

Get your musical butt over to this community jam where BIPOC and queer musicians can play together in a safe space. Bring your instrument or play with one that’s been provided by Queer Jam House. However you groove, as long as it’s from a place of love, you’re welcome.