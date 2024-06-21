Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 21, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

To play the title role in Griselda, Sofia Vergara had to teach herself how to smoke cigarettes at age 50.

The hulls of modern ships are red for the sake of tradition. In the early days of sailing ships, ship hull paint contained copper oxide, which is dark red.

Female sperm whales are thought to confer on major decisions. If there’s a new mother in the group, the other members mind the calf while she dives for food. Some even suckle one another’s young.

The children singing the vocals in “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” for the 1965 A Charlie Brown Christmas were choral singers from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in San Rafael, Calif.

According to FlightGlobal, there are 53,000 military aircraft globally. The U.S. accounts for 25% of them.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 14, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 7, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
SOLD-OUT: Of Montreal, Tele Novella [outside]
Mohawk
Sahaj Kaur Kohli: But What Will People Say? at BookPeople
Greetings From Queer Mountain at Cheer Up Charlies
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Lip Critic, Ringo Starr, Tear Dungeon, Megan Thee Stallion, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  