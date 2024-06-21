Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

To play the title role in Griselda, Sofia Vergara had to teach herself how to smoke cigarettes at age 50.

The hulls of modern ships are red for the sake of tradition. In the early days of sailing ships, ship hull paint contained copper oxide, which is dark red.

Female sperm whales are thought to confer on major decisions. If there’s a new mother in the group, the other members mind the calf while she dives for food. Some even suckle one another’s young.

The children singing the vocals in “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” for the 1965 A Charlie Brown Christmas were choral singers from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in San Rafael, Calif.

According to FlightGlobal, there are 53,000 military aircraft globally. The U.S. accounts for 25% of them.