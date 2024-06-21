Columns

Introducing Free Press Forever

Associate Publisher Cassidy Frazier talks about the importance of donor-supported journalism and our new live music series

By Cassidy Frazier, Fri., June 21, 2024

I’ve long thought we should have more parties here at the Chronicle. We have a nice compound (or Chronpound as we staffers call it) and have successfully pulled off many holiday parties, the Austin Music Awards Industry party, and something called The Fireman’s Cup, which Publisher Nick Barbaro would love to be asked about. So I used TxDOT forcing us out of our old building to start working on a monthly music series master plan. I’ve spent the last six months brainstorming with the marketing team and art director, working with the sales department on sponsorships, spray painting and upcycling patio furniture, all to create a cross between a Tiny Desk Concert and summer music in the park, an intimate, fun little hang.

Which I hope creates the intersection for all the circles in the Venn diagram that make up The Austin Chronicle: writers and salespeople, readers and advertisers, followers and staff, our donors and the people and causes we support.

Because we are all sort of in this together.

It’s not shocking to say that the state of the press all over the country has been struggling. Small independent papers like the Chronicle have felt the ground beneath their feet shift. We’ve had to constantly adapt – to the whims of Google, social media, AI – all while seeing our revenue bases decline. We need readers, advertisers, and donors to keep being local. To keep being free. To keep being independent.

And I believe Austin needs us. You might disagree with us sometimes, or even all the time, but information hidden is dangerous. News deserts are dangerous. Ninety percent of media in the United States controlled by six corporations is dangerous.

We all deserve better.

So, next Thursday, June 27, marks the official launch of Free Press Forever, a mini live music concert and donor “thank you” event. You can check out our Support Us page online (austinchronicle.com/support) for details on upcoming bands, series sponsors, how to enter to win tickets, and how to buy some of our cool new merch. We’ll be throwing this shindig throughout the rest of the year, so there will be plenty of opportunities for you to get on our RSVP list. I hope you join us.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

We Have an Issue: Chronicle Earns Six AAN Nominations
Finalists announced in reporting, design, marketing categories

Kimberley Jones, May 24, 2024

We Have an Issue: Everything You Need to Know About The Austin Chronicle’s Best of Austin Awards
When to vote, why to vote, and how to campaign

Kimberley Jones, March 29, 2024

Free Press Forever

