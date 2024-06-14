Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Nicole Kidman was once accidentally locked out while filming Big Little Lies, so she used a rock to break a window so she could get in.

According to EverydayCheapskate.com, the label “No hormones” on chicken is meaningless because federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones in chicken.

“Sweet Home Alabama,” a Lynyrd Skynyrd song written in response to Neil Young’s “Southern Man,” is not based on an actual town. There is a Sweet Home, Ore., where it averages 51 inches of rain a year and presumably gray skies are more prevalent. There’s also a Sweet Home, Texas, and Sweet Home, Ark.

People who harvested, processed, or sold hickory products were called “hicks,” but over time, the word became associated with rural people.

Parts of Appalachia call cicadas “jar flies.” For the first time since 1803, two cicada groups are emerging simultaneously. Last time that happened, Thomas Jefferson was president, and in 1775 he called them “locusts.”