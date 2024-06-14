Day Trips: Dining in Bastrop

Bastrop restaurants have come a long way in quality and quantity over the last few years. These three eateries make the quaint downtown worth a visit.

Neighbor’s Kitchen and Yard's decks offer a stunning view of the Colorado River and the old iron bridge from the Old Town section of downtown. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor dining.

The menu covers an extensive list of sandwiches and salads, but the pizzas are outstanding. They even offer gluten-free crust. Their draft beers come from the Iron Bridge Icehouse next door.

At 601 Chestnut, Neighbor’s Kitchen is open Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 9pm and until 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Maxine’s Cafe and Bakery on Main Street has set the standard for good eating in Bastrop from many years. The little diner often lands on lists of the best small-town cafes in Texas. Come for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, but donâ€™t forget the pie.

I’m partial to Maxine’s meatloaf, but the fried chicken and chicken-fried steak can’t be beat. Start your day with a stack of Maxine’s Legendary Griddle Cakes.

Maxine’s Cafe is at 905 Main Street in the heart of downtown. The grill opens daily at 7am and closes at 3pm, except on Friday and Saturday when they stay open until 8pm.

602 Brewing Company pulled me in with the promise of a crisp, cold pilsner. After trying several of their other brews, I was impressed. The monster-size burgers are equally impressive, and the lunch and dinner menus go beyond regular pub grub. The historic building is rustically chic, and the small patio was a pleasant place to enjoy a cold brew.

At 919 Main Street, 602 Brewing Company opens during summer at 11am and closes at 9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11pm on Thursday, and midnight on Friday and Saturday. They’re closed on Monday, and open Sunday 3-9pm.

