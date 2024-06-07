The Common Law

I have a real-estate related legal issue that I think is fairly straightforward. I’ve visited with two different lawyers and both quoted me crazy high hourly fees to work on the case. The hourly legal fees were cost-prohibitive. I also applied for free legal aid, but my income is too high to receive pro bono legal help. Are there any other options for me?

Many facing legal problems have an initial hurdle – how do you get competent, cost-effective legal representation? Sometimes folks are caught in the middle. They make too much income to qualify for pro bono legal aid; however, they don’t make enough money to pay top-end hourly legal fees. People who find themselves in this situation may want to look for alternative options to find an attorney. Here are a few options in Central Texas:

The Lawyer Referral Service of Central Texas is a nonprofit, public-service organization that specializes in matching people with legal problems with lawyers who can help them. Call LRS (512/472-8303) or go to its website (www.austinlrs.com) and give a brief explanation of your situation, and LRS will refer you to a lawyer who has indicated an interest in handling your issue. You will get an initial half-hour consultation with the lawyer at no cost. During the first consultation with the lawyer, you will discuss your legal issue, available options, and costs involved to hire the lawyer. You can then decide if you want to hire that attorney.

Another great option is Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas. VLS has a long history of providing help on civil legal matters like consumer issues, employment, family, landlord-tenant, bankruptcy, and real estate. VLS hosts a free monthly in-person legal advice clinic (usually on the second Tuesday of most months). Visit VLS’s website to learn more (www.vlsoct.org).