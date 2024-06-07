Qmmunity: Pride Calendar

So many Pride events, and only so much energy this gay little iced coffee can give me: This is the energy I feel coming into June. But let’s rally, Reader, and find within ourselves a new level of previously unknown queer passion – because all these events were made with love, and they deserve our patronage. See ya on the gay streets, Austinites!

What’s here in print is only a tiny slice of Qmmunity’s pride event listings. For even more LGBTQ Pride events, see austinchronicle.com/events/community/pride-2024.

Parties

Desi Pride

June 9, Whip In

From the South Asian social club Khush ATX comes a Pride event with Desi flair – a performance from Khush’s dance team, food & drink specials, and a DJ set from DJ Reesh. Open to everyone, so c’mon down.

Juneteenth Pride

June 19, Cheer Up Charlies

Celebrate Austin’s queer Black community at an event highlighting local talent both on and offstage. Enjoy a market showcase, ballroom, burlesque by Shea Butter Babies Productions, drag hosted by Gothess Jasmine, and so much more.

The Majestic Ball

June 22, Paramount Theatre

Now, they’re callin’ this a “Three Ring Spectacle” and I have to agree. Performances from Diamond Dior Davenport and A’Keria C. Davenport, and a mini-ball emceed by the Legendary Mother Natalie Lepore – if you didn’t want to join the circus before, you damn well will now.

Drag

Queer Cryptids

June 8, Sterling Stage

Summon your inner Fox Mulder and catch this cryptid-centric show featuring burlesque, pole, and “some truly unsettling gyrations,” as the event copy states.

Banned Bodies

June 14, Hotel Vegas

Once more into absolute TRANSMANIA – aka host hype team the Trans Era and JasMania – as the halls of Hotel Vegas vibrate from the power of trans drag and music talent.

Drag Me to Church

June 22, the 04 Center

Though I’ve been accused of blasphemy, I will say this night of fabulous drag glamour from Extragrams and Austin New Church is positively divine. All proceeds also benefit Austin Pride – both the festival and parade. There: Can I get into heaven now?

Film

Paris Is Burning + Kokomo City

June 20, Paramount Theatre

A hot double feature, where for the price of one ticket you get preserved-in-amber queer history from 1990 ballroom doc Paris Is Burning and still-occurring queer history in 2023’s doc Kokomo City, which follows four Black trans sex workers in ATL and NYC.

She-Man: A Story of Fixation

June 20-23, AFS Cinema

From the director of the best holiday movie (Black Christmas) comes a story of military machismo’s failure in the face of force-fem blackmail. AFS’s event copy calls this a “singularly screwy piece of pre-Stonewall queer cinema history,” so do your duty, Soldier, and see She-Man!

Pride Movie Nights

Mondays in June, Vacancy Brewing

Lay back with a Vacancy brew – perhaps one of their this-month-only special releases of their classic June Hill Country pilsner – for a movie night featuring one of these queer classics: But I’m a Cheerleader (6/10), To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (6/17), and Bottoms (6/24).

Local

Caldwell County Pride

June 9-16, multiple locations

With an eight-day lineup of Pride activities, all queer Caldwell County citizens can find a little fun this June. That’s right: a downtown Pride walk; PFLAG meetups; a drag talent contest and pro drag show featuring Austin-area’s Brigitte Bandit; a screening of Rocky Horror; and much more. Find more details at prideofcaldwellcounty.com.

Dripping Springs Pride

June 22, Dripping Springs Ranch Park

Folks in the DS area have two chances to party Pride-style: during the day with family-friendly fun featuring live music, a variety show, YMCA-sponsored kid activities, vendors, and food & drink; or after dark at an 18+ event featuring dancing, drinks, and a special aerial, drag, and burlesque show.

Music

Howdy Pride

Sundays in June, Radio/East

Local bookers Howdy Gals go all out this Pride with a queer-centric lineup on the newest Radio Coffee stage that’ll scare away any Sunday anxieties quick. Catch Half Dream, Plum Tongue, Middle Sattre (June 9), Pony Soprano, Virginia Creeper, Pelvis Wrestley (June 16), Onism E, Cormae, Tealwaves (June 23), and a soon-to-be-announced June 30 lineup. Plus: queer vendors!

Babestock

June 15-16, Cheer Up Charlies

Find the best femme, nonbinary, and women DJs around at Babe ATX’s electronic music festival that “aims to empower and connect femme and gender-expansive electronic music artists and bring joy to attendees and participants through music and art.”

Culture

All Made Up

Saturdays in June, ColdTowne Theater

You know who’s funny? Drag performers! So it’s a no-brainer to catch this storytelling series that’s running all June long, where each show features a special guest drag artist telling their tales along with a cast of stellar local improv comics. He-he, haw-haw, and all that.

Shears for Queers

June 9, Reunion Barbershop

Learn your style stuff at this self-described “eduGAYtional” panel where barbers teach y’all the language of different hairstyles and cuts, deconstructing the often gendered way we talk about hair. Plus: Get schooled on wig basics by Brigitte Bandit, and check out cool Pride flash tats from Serenity Tattoo Studio next door.

Pride Picnic 2024

June 29, Pease Park

There’s no shortage of queer fun at this picnic: a Future Front curated market; improv exercises by Thee Gay Agenda; the Little Gay Shop-hosted all-ages tie-dye; a plant swap by Black Trans Leadership Austin; a Pride Art Wall courtesy of Pease Park Conservancy; and so much more.

Markets

Pride Market

June 23, Distribution Hall

A mega market with over 70 vendors, free drinks, coffee, food, and fun activities from your pals over at the Little Gay Shop – it’s a Pride month miracle!

Art in ATX: Pride Market + Tie-Dye Station

June 9, Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

Pop up at this free pop-up market to grab cute queer-made merch and boogie to local LGBTQ DJs like La Morena, Cormae, and Kiko Rico. Drop an extra $30 or so, and you can take part in the tie-dye station – where you can make an Art in ATX shirt as colorful as the gay rainbow.