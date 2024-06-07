Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Napoleon’s last meal included sautéed kidneys (a French delicacy), liver, bacon chops with shirred eggs, garlic toast, and roasted tomatoes.

To better prepare for his role of Bill Gannon in Dragnet, Harry Morgan read pamphlets from the L.A. Police Department about local crime.

Author/researcher Con Slobodchikoff studied prairie dog speech for 35 years and found they can communicate the type, size, and color of a potential predator.

The late Lawrence Herkimer invented and patented the pom-pon with a hidden handle. He spelled it that way because “pom pom” has a negative connotation in Hawaii.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, more people in Alaska are injured by moose than by bears each year.