Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 7, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Napoleon’s last meal included sautéed kidneys (a French delicacy), liver, bacon chops with shirred eggs, garlic toast, and roasted tomatoes.

To better prepare for his role of Bill Gannon in Dragnet, Harry Morgan read pamphlets from the L.A. Police Department about local crime.

Author/researcher Con Slobodchikoff studied prairie dog speech for 35 years and found they can communicate the type, size, and color of a potential predator.

The late Lawrence Herkimer invented and patented the pom-pon with a hidden handle. He spelled it that way because “pom pom” has a negative connotation in Hawaii.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, more people in Alaska are injured by moose than by bears each year.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 31, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 24, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Cooking Club: School Lunches & Meal Prep
Central Library
Blues on the Green
at Zilker Park
Fugitive Dreams
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hot Luck 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  