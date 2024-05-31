Qmmunity: Rainbows, Rainbows, and More Rainbows

The impetus behind Kady Rain’s upcoming Pride party at the Coral Snake is sickening – which is to say, part of why it’s happening is literally because the local pop star got sick.

“I applied last year to the City of Austin Live Music Fund grant while I was actually tossing and turning in bed sick,” she recalls over email. “I was delirious while filling out the forms but I had an idea to do a Pride event and so I applied!” The event comes to fruition this Saturday, June 1, with local Austin artists bedazzling the lineup: Paxton Smith, Kisos, Boy Sim, and p1nkstar – and Kady Rain, of course. “It’s an honor and a privilege to give other LGBTQIA+ artists a platform and audience,” she says. “I feel very grateful that I’m able to have this event and put a spotlight on queer pop artists from Austin and beyond!”

Pride events like Kady’s represent a chance to support the queer artistic community. “Some people think it’s an arduous task to hold up the queer community and independent queer artists and musicians, but it’s really super easy,” she explains. “Listen to their music, pre-save songs, share their posts, share their music with your friends, go to their shows.” Attending shows like Saturday’s celebration means putting money in queer artists’ pockets – funds that help ’em pay for rent, bills, and groceries. Survival is a communal effort, which sometimes means skipping the Target Pride section – which is smaller than ever, thanks to corporate cowardice! – to afford a local queer show’s cover charge.

“Every person who shows [up] to a show, pays the cover charge, and follows the artist after and continues to jam their music and share it with people who they think will dig it,” Kady says, “is directly impacting these artists and helping them to not only survive, but thrive, and that’s always the goal.”

Music isn’t the only fun to be had at this Pride party. Owing to her “fashionista” title, Kady naturally had to include a costume contest. Attendees must come in their most Pride-inspired fit, and the winner scores $100 plus special treats and merch from Kady’s vending booth. “I love to express myself through fashion and love to inspire others to be their true selves and express themselves through their clothing,” she says, “I’m super excited to see what everyone will be wearing to represent their identity and their Pride.” In her own experience, Kady’s Pride looks include “lots and LOTS of rainbow-themed outfits and accessories, haha!”

This event also coincides with the single drop of Kady’s new tune “Dead to Me,” a pop-punk theme about dealing with a toxic family member. After working on the song and the event for over a year, she’s excited to finally have both out in the world. “Bring yourself,” Kady says of her Pride party, “bring a friend, bring good vibes, and get ready for a gay ol’ time.”

Glamp Glamp

Thursday 30, Lynny’s

Back again, it’s Austin’s fave experimental open mic – taking their summertime curtain call. Come for the wonderful summer-camp-themed performances and delightful hosts Aira Juliet, Lynn Metcalf, and Erica Nix; stay for that sweet, sweet sapphic energy.

Queer Show

Friday 31, Sahara Lounge

Featuring all queer music from Natalie & Jeannie Project, Exploding Violets, BOO85, Temptrix, Jotomagico, Prom Threat, and the Side Saddles – all for the low price of a $10 suggested donation.

Shea Butter Babies Presents: Black Is Bold

Friday 31, the Ballroom

From the minds of Shea Butter Babies Productions comes a burlesque and variety show featuring all Black performers. More than an event, they say, this is "a collaborative movement rooted in the ethos of FUBU - For Us, By Us." Gothess Jasmine hosts.

Pride Pop

Saturday 1, Top Drawer Thrift

A “Poppin’ Fresh” market from the minds of Eastside Pop Up, the Little Gay Shop, and Top Drawer, featuring all local queer vendors hawking wares from vintage to handmade, edible to embroidery.

Community in the Park

Saturday 1, Republic Square

Queer Black Women Alliance begin their Community in the Park event series with “Beyond Juneteenth: Freedom & Resilience,” featuring emcee Joe Brundidge and work from artists Cailah Vette, Micailah OCaii, and Michael Hatcher – plus much more.

Brewskies and Baddies

Saturday 1, the ABGB

Join host Tara Cotta, cast members Yvonne D’Amour and Venus Rising, and special guests Celia Light, Tangelo, and Ryan as they kick off Pride with a brunch bonanza.

Hi, Gay!

Saturday 1, Highland Lounge

DJ Quest helps Highland kick off Pride by spinning high-energy dance tunes all night long.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams

Saturday 1, Cheer Up Charlies

Brigitte Bandit and co-host Damiana Divine open the stage to first-time drag performers where they can not only find a crowd but also professional photography from DJ Scam Likely.

Brew Paul’s Drag Show

Saturday 1, Meanwhile Brewing

Eileen Dover and her cast including Sinema LaRue, Kylie Gorgeous Dlux, Maxine LaQueene, and Julianna celebrate not just Pride but also Ms. Dover’s 30th birthday! Plus a market by Austin Vendor Market, a pre-show cheerleading performance by Cheer Austin, and $1 of each Meanwhile pilsner purchase goes to ASHwell.

Round Rock Pride Festival

Saturday 1, Centennial Plaza, Round Rock

Bring friends, family, and allies to enjoy entertainment, food, community booths, and – of course – Pride at Round Rock’s third annual celebration.

Indulge ATX: Pride Kick Off Party

Saturday 1, Neon Grotto

Kick yer way into Pride with by-queers, for-queers party machine Indulge. Featuring DJ sets by La Morena, Lavender Thug, Dragonnqueen, SuperMcN4sty, BabiBoi, and Xoy; drink specials; go-go dancers; and $5 cover charge before 10pm – after that, it’s $10.

Sana Sana

Sunday 2, Wake the Dead, San Marcos

Drag artist Kino Kino hosts his monthly all-ages open mic, where anyone can bring any art form into this sacred space. June’s theme is, obvi, Pride.

The Southern Ladies Social League

Sunday 2, the Austin Eagle

Brunch with these babes for a good cause – Rainbow Connections ATX and Family Eldercare’s proposed LGBTQ-friendly senior living community.