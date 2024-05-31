Captain Hanson Gregory invented the donut hole in 1847.

Genghis Khan honored his fallen horse-riding soldiers by sacrificing their horses; then the horses would be eaten. Genghis Khan thought that since a soldier and his horse were paired for most of a horse’s life, the horse was useless without his warrior companion.

Bangladesh is 1/115th the size of Russia, but its population exceeds Russia by more than 25 million people.

Houston leads Texas in the number of guns stolen from cars. In 2022, more than 3,300 firearms were stolen from Houston vehicles. San Antonio was a close second with 3,000.

According to AAA, it costs an average of $12,000 a year to own a new car.