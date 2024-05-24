Columns

We Have an Issue: Chronicle Earns Six AAN Nominations

Finalists announced in reporting, design, marketing categories

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., May 24, 2024

On Friday, The Austin Chronicle received six AAN Awards nominations, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s annual recognition of outstanding work done by member papers. Congrats to the Chronicle nominees (listed below with the categories in which they’re competing) and to our fellow nominees who’ve survived another year in an extremely challenging era for alternative weeklies and other progressive news outlets.

Winners will be announced on July 12.


Art Director Zeke Barbaro is a finalist for his work illustrating “Texas’ Angels of Death,” Brant Bingamon’s May 12, 2023, report into the secretive machinations of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The board is in the news again after they recommended a pardon for Daniel Perry, who was convicted one year ago of murdering Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster during a march in Downtown Austin. (Art by Zeke Barbaro)

Arts Feature: “Daniel, Kurt, and Jeremiah: Why 'Hi, How Are You’ Matters” by Joe Gross (Editor: Richard Whittaker)

Beat Reporting: “Extreme Heat in Texas Prisons” by Brant Bingamon (Editor: Maggie Q. Thompson)

LGBTQ+ Coverage: “It’s Brigitte, Bitch: How Austin Drag Icon Brigitte Bandit Became a Political Powerhouse” by Brant Bingamon, with additional reporting by James Scott (Editor: Maggie Q. Thompson)

Illustration: “Texas’ Angels of Death” by Zeke Barbaro

Ad Marketing Campaign: “Hot Sauce Festival” by Cassie Arredondo and Zeke Barbaro

Special Section – Print: “Reindeer Games: Holiday Games Section” by Brant Bingamon, Lesley Clayton, Lina Fisher, Sara Hickman, Kimberley Jones, Kat McNevins, Rachel Rascoe, James Renovitch, Austin Sanders, Maggie Q. Thompson, and Richard Whittaker (Editor: Kimberley Jones, Designer: Zeke Barbaro, Cover Dog: Hank)


ONLINE THIS WEEK

Slow Your Roll: Last August, the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department installed a pilot of new safety improvements to Barton Springs Road. New data shows those changes have worked to reduce crashes and speeding.


Comedian Connor Wood (Photo by Sarah Partain)

“It’s a Really Big TikTok”: Ahead of Connor Wood’s May 23 Cap City set, staff writer Carys Anderson chatted with the Texas Ex and internet celeb about his first stand-up tour.

The CW Cancels Austin-Made Walker: Star Jared Padalecki announced the news Tuesday that his popular reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger would not return for a fifth season to the network.

Angels and Devils in a Dusky Noir: Senior staff writer Richard Whittaker chats with indie icon Jim Cummings (Thunder Road, The Wolf of Snow Hollow) about new film The Last Stop in Yuma County.

Upheaval at Texas Maternal Mortality Committee: The state committee tasked with scrutinizing almost every pregnancy-related death in Texas has eliminated a community advocate’s role and expanded the committee to include a doctor who is a vocal anti-abortion advocate.


Courtesy of Austin FC

Home Is Where the Heart Is: Dani Pereira (left) and Jáder Obrian combined for Austin FC’s first two goals in a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City at Q2 Stadium last Saturday, marking the club’s fifth straight home win and lifting them to third seed in the Western Conference. The Verde and Black next faces San Jose on May 25 at PayPal Park.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

