Transgender comedy duos are having a moment, but only in the sense that comedy festivals are finally figuring out what we knew all along: Trans people are just, like, funnier than everyone else. Case in point, this weekend’s ATX Sketch Fest (May 23-27, tickets at atxsketchfest.com) headliners Joan and Raft – described in their festival bio as “LA’s two hottest trans best friends,” Joan Haley Ford and Cait Raft have written for all the big boys. Netflix, HBO Max – whoops! Sorry to deadname them: I meant Max – Cartoon Network, and Comedy Central.

But this here’s not the duo’s first ATX Sketch rodeo. Before headlining, they worked as writers with an Upright Citizens Brigade sketch team before attending as their own independent two-person team. They even appeared during ASF’s 2020 Zoom broadcast, though they claim the reasons as to why they were all-virtual are still unknown. “Austin Sketch Fest has been a huge part of our evolution as comedians,” both comedians relay over email, “so the chance to headline it feels like a very full circle moment!”

Sketch comedy, to both performers, represents a place of artistic freedom and fun. For Joan, her history with sketch began at a young age when, for church youth group, she combined the classic tale of Noah’s Ark with an even more timeless story: Speed. Spoiler alert, via future Joan: “The devil put a bomb on the boat!” Beyond combining genres, a major draw of sketch was how Joan could play any part, not just the ones she’d be stuffed into by traditional performance formats. “There’s a real joy in just giving myself the parts I want to play,” she says. “Like, I may never be cast as a high powered business diva in HBO’s next Succession spin-off, but in sketch I can play whoever I want!”

At a similarly young age, Raft also found a great deal of possibility in sketch. They collaborated on skits with friends and family – though they phrase it more as roping people into performing at every party or celebration. A highlight for them remains a news parody show created with a childhood friend called “Bar Line News,” recorded on their dad’s mini DV camcorder. They relay an echo of Joan’s feelings – that sketch provides a “fluidity of playing an array of characters” – but add that they also get a thrill from the technical aspects. “I’m also a dork who loves theater, compiling tech cues, rehearsing lines, and doing the most,” Raft says, “so obviously I’m drawn to the most type-A theater-kiddy type of comedy that there is.”

Their friendship and creative partnership evolved over several TV writers rooms, where both honed skills they’ll be imparting at a writer’s workshop on Saturday, May 25. Over about three hours, attendees will learn collaborative writing practices and exercises as well as tips on how to pitch and note with grace. “90% of being in a writer’s room is just being a fun, chill person,” they say. “We don’t know how to do that but we can teach you how to fake it really well.”

Joan and Raft’s headliner show hits the stage on Friday, May 24, where they’ll perform with local sketch group Big Fart. Expect their work to focus on trans and queer themes, as they usually mine their own trans and queer lives for creative material. But there’ll also be motifs on “how bizarre and weird it feels to be alive in this world,” they assure, providing examples like the fear of getting older and puncturing pernicious podcasters who piss them off.

But here’s the real question: What gay shit do they plan to do in Austin? As of right now, Joan and Raft don’t have plans, so they ask that you shout ’em out if you’ve got ideas. But really, “since we’re both queer and trans,” they say, “I think that makes our show Austin’s hottest newest gay club? So don’t miss out!”

Queer to Tell: Love Is Love Is Love

Thursday 23, Soundspace at Captain Quack’s

Listen to “cute, juicy, hot, heartwarming, melancholic, sweet, beautiful, queer love stories” from local LGBTQ performers like Amanda Bridge, Beauregard Elliot, James Hardin, Holly Lorka, Jen Parkhill, and Oraiah Ximénez. Chitah Daniels Kennedy hosts.

Erica’s First Holy Sh!t Community Screening

Friday 24, Future Front House

She’s the workout queen of Austin and her feature film debut – made alongside the creative geniuses of This Is Not a Cult LLC – screens once more for folks to enjoy the kooky queerness of Erica Nix. Part emotional journey, part tribute to Austin, part opportunity to point out all your gay friends in the background, this here’s a movie ya just can’t miss.

Bastrop County Pride Launch Party

Saturday 25, the Lightnin’ Bar

Kick off Pride season in Bastrop County with a special performance from the Side Saddles, a band of real country queers. There’s also be door prizes provided by local Bastrop businesses. Make sure to check Bastrop Pride’s Insta page for various other Pride events happening through June 2.

Barnaby’s Boys & Brunch

Sunday 26, the Austin Eagle

ATX’s one and only boylesque brunch boasts a big ol’ diverse cast of performers, including host Miss Good. Brunch starts at 1pm, show’s at 2, and cover’s 10 bucks. C’mon: Let’s hear it for the boys!