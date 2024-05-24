Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

16th-century Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe had a prosthetic golden nose because he lost part of his real nose in a duel over who was a better mathematician.

In 1900, the average American shoe sizes were size 6.5 for men and size 4.5 for women.

In the early 1950s, Sears sold a car called the Allstate, a rebadged version of a car manufactured by the Kaiser-Frazer company.

The athletic teams for Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., are called the Fighting Camels. One possible reason: There was a rumor that J.A. Campbell, the university’s founder, “had hump” on him, which is British slang for someone who can easily get annoyed.

Eagles can’t see well at night, but they see better than humans during the day.