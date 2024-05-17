Qmmunity: Social Butterflies

How do you build community? The question is a big one – especially for queer folks. Making a community as an LGBTQ adult presents many challenges, not all of which can be conquered by a bouldering gym membership. Although, what do I know? I’ve never made enough money to afford Crux.

There are avenues, however, that require less money but more courage – aka social events. Yes, you’ll have to put your best foot forward, maybe drink a cock- or mocktail, and – oh this’ll really freak some of y’all out – talk to other people. The end result is totally worth the effort. Through engaging with your community at these events, you’ll find friends and then those friends will introduce you to their friends. Soon, you’ll be afloat with other gay people you can drag to even more hangouts. Or maybe you’ll just meet one person you really hit it off with. Numbers aren’t key here; it’s the quality of connection that counts.

In Austin, you can find events specifically tailored to forming relationships – platonic or otherwise. Summertime classic Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim returns this Thursday, May 16, at Barton Springs. You’ll find them gathered on the south lawn; just look for the big rainbow flag and rainbow pool float. Year-round you can find the TGQ Social, which is a get-together for gender-diverse folks and allies, in two locations on two dates: every second Sunday at the Butterfly Bar and every fourth Sunday at Slab BBQ. Need a social event that’s a little more exclusive to your intersectional queer identity? Try checking out the calendars of groups like Queer Black Women Alliance, Austin Queer Asians, Gender Unbound, Khush ATX, Sapphic ATX, and many more. Pro tip: Check out the lovely @qtcalendaraustin’s spreadsheet of queer Austin groups, which lists quite a few more options than I can fit here.

You can also join a gay athletic group! I’m not the best at shouting them out here as a soft, indoor kind of queer, but Austin has many. Austin Gay Basketball, Austin Gay Kickball, OutLoud Sports Austin, Pride Sports Austin, and even the more workout-focused OutWellness ATX – the choices are OUT there. Get it: OUT like how you’ll be OUT as a queer sports enjoyer.

I understand that big groups of people, even queer people, put a lotta y’all out of your comfort zone. But being uncomfortable is a temporary state, usually followed by settling into a new definition of comfortable. Take the first step, and you’ll be rewarded by the support available only within a strong community.

Roommates

Thursday 16, AFS Cinema

Austin Film Society and aGLIFF partner to present this critically acclaimed adult film following three women whose lives become intertwined when they rent the same NYC apartment. While there’s deffo a hardcore version available somewhere, this screening’s strictly softcore.

Y2Kowboi

Thursday 16, Swan Dive

Honk thine tonk with DJ Boi Orbison and guest DJ Kirbbae all the way out from DFW. This here’s a party of all Nineties and Aughts tunes, so bring your lowest-waisted jeans and vintage Happy Bunny shirt.

Leander Pride

Saturday 18, Haute Spot in Cedar Park

Celebrate outside of Austin at this pride party featuring a live DJ, house band, and the always gorgeous drag queen Nadine Hughes. Get there early – 6-7pm – to take advantage of happy hour drink deals.

Hippie Hollow Park Takeover

Saturday 18, Hippie Hollow

Get down to your “bare essentials” at Queer Black Women Alliance’s big beach bash. Make sure to take cash for the entry fee ($8), sunscreen, bug spray, a towel, a water bottle, appropriate shoes, and clothes to change into post-swim.

Queer Trivia: It’s Gonna Be May

Tuesday 21, Wanderlust Wine Shady

Aira Juliet and the Little Gay Shop present a vino-fueled frenzy of trivia fun, so bring your friend group of six or more smarties. Plus: a Q Austin pop-up.