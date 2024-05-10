Columns

The Off Beat: Inside 2024’s Austin Live Music Fund Applications, Opening May 21

Higher awards, now open to live music venues

By Carys Anderson, Fri., May 10, 2024


photo by John Anderson

Funded by the city’s hotel occupancy taxes, the Austin Live Music Fund officially launched last year after a long gestational period. The second edition of the grant program comes with several changes: In addition to local professional musicians and independent promoters, the fund is open to live music venues for the first time. Award amounts have also increased. Musicians and promoters will be awarded either $15,000 or $30,000 – up from $5,000 and $10,000 grants last year – while venues will receive either $30,000 or $60,000.

Unlike last year, applicants don’t have to specify a precise project they would use funds for; instead, the Economic Development Department has outlined a list of eligible expenses, including rent for venues; compensation for contractors and employees; event and liability insurance; performance fees; stage, lighting, and sound rental; studio and video production rental; and more. Like last year, venues and promoters who pay musicians with grant funds must comply with the city of Austin’s standard pay rate of $200 per hour.

To be eligible for funding, independent musicians and promoters must show proof that they have worked in their fields for at least two years. An eligible venue must have live music as its principal function, and must exist within a city of Austin council district or extraterritorial jurisdiction. Applicants are scored based on their access to services, local economic impact, programming and outreach, accessibility, and previous city of Austin funding.

2024 Austin Live Music Fund applications close on June 18. Information about application assistance is forthcoming, but the application questions are available to view now at austintexas.gov/atxmusic/live-music-fund.

