By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 26, 2024

Some sharks lay their eggs in a leathery-type case called a mermaid’s purse.

Some consider the song “Noah” performed by the Jubalaires in 1946 to be the first rap song because of its rhythmic and spoken delivery of the lyrics.

In a recent issue of Nature, researchers published their analysis of human behavior on multiple internet and social media platforms spanning 34 years. Findings: Longer conversations show higher toxicity, toxic language doesn’t necessarily discourage participation, and toxicity doesn’t necessarily escalate as discussions evolve.

In the 1910s, many filmmakers left the East Coast for Hollywood to avoid the fees and lawsuits from Thomas Edison, who lived in New Jersey and owned patents on the moviemaking process.

Warren Harding’s love letters to family friend Carrie Fulton Phillips are available at loc.gov/collections. Use love Harding as your search term.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
