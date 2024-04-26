Columns

Day Trips: Curio Mrvosa Books and More, Taylor

Indie bookstore widens the world of words in WilCo

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., April 26, 2024


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Curio Mrvosa Books and More in Taylor has moved into a new, bright storefront. The independent bookstore opens a world of words to the Williamson County town and contributes to the cool vibe of the downtown area.

Alyse Mervosh and Alex “Cuervo” Sargent moved to Taylor from Austin in 2016. The couple opened the shop in 2021 a few blocks from the new location. The shelves are filled with an eclectic mix of reading material from bestsellers to vintage paperbacks, with some novelty gifts, stationery, and local artwork thrown in.


“We curate our selection to our interests,” Alex says. Being an old punk-rock skateboarder, that means Alex has an eye for a good selection of sci-fi and fantasy fiction.

A few months ago when an out-of-state group petitioned the town’s library board to remove several titles from the library’s shelves, Alyse added a section of the banned books. The proposed banned titles were mostly on young adult LGBTQ topics. The board ultimately voted not to remove any of the books.

“The book ban effort got a lot of Taylorites riled up,” Alyse said. “They had Judy Blume on the list, for god’s sake.”


Alyse and Alex have fallen in love with Taylor and think it's got a lot going for it. There are lots of new restaurants, a thriving farmers’ market on Saturday, Texas Beer Company's taproom on weekends, and even ghost tours of downtown.

Curio Mrvosa Books and More is at 114 N. Main at the southeast corner of Second Street. The shop is kind of hidden by the Main Street Bridge, but don’t let that fool you; there is plenty of free parking. You can even park in the shade under the bridge. The shop is open Wednesday through Sunday. Give them a call at 512/595-2366.

1,700th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Boutte’s Boudin Cajun Market and Deli, Lumberton
Day Trips: Boutte’s Boudin Cajun Market and Deli, Lumberton
Authentic Cajun food in the woods north of Beaumont

Gerald E. McLeod, April 19, 2024

Day Trips: Tonkawa Falls City Park, Crawford
Day Trips: Tonkawa Falls City Park, Crawford
Historic waterfall is still a prime swimming hole

Gerald E. McLeod, April 12, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Curio Mrvosa, Taylor, Alyse Mervosh, Alex Cuervo Sargent, Texas Beer Company, Williamson County

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Eeyore’s Birthday Party
Pease Park
Earth Day ATX 2024
at Huston-Tillotson University
Dragon Boat Festival
at Festival Beach
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
The CMT Music Awards Return to Moody Center
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  