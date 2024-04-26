Columns

Crosstalk: Music Returns to Cosmic Coffee, the Golden Horn Replaces Burger Tex, and More Culture News

And we say goodbye to a former Chronicle art director

By Carys Anderson, Fri., April 26, 2024


Cosmic Coffee (Photo by Julia Keim)

Martha Grenon, a former Chronicle art director, died recently at 79. As a photographer, she captured beloved figures of the Eighties and Nineties Austin music scene, from Clifford Antone and Asleep at the Wheel to a 13-year-old Charlie Sexton, shot performing with Joe Ely in 1982. In 2019, SouthPop displayed her photographs – which also included live shots of outsiders like Joe Strummer, Jonathan Richman, and Jello Biafra when they came to town – in an exhibit called “Shoot Like a GRRRL.” Grenon also took photos for South by Southwest and worked as an advertising artist for the Austin American-Statesman.

The Golden Horn, a new bar, opens this week in the old Burger Tex building on Airport Boulevard. Marcos Canchola, owner of conjoining dive Barfly’s, opened the operation and tapped chef Jeremy Young, an alum of Emmer & Rye and Ramen Tatsu-Ya, to lead its accompanying restaurant, Yellow Ranger. The Asian-fusion establishment serves noodles and rice dishes as well as more traditional bar food, like burgers.

Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden is reviving its summer music series for the first time since the pandemic. Beginning May 1 with a set from Bob Marley tribute band Hail Marley!, the free, family-friendly concerts run every other Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Other artists slated at the South Austin venue: honky-tonk singer Kathryn Legendre; genre-hopper Suzanna Choffel; psych-soul outfit Kalu & the Electric Joint, stripped down here to Kalu & the Acoustic Joint; ninepiece world music collective Atash; and singer-songwriter Johnny Goudie.

Nexus Grant applications are now open. The city program awards $5,000 to new and emerging artistic nonprofits, small businesses, and individual artists to help fund public creative projects like exhibitions, performances, workshops, and classes. Applications are open until May 14 to fund projects slated for June through September, then open again in July for activities scheduled for October through March. Learn more about the program, and find application assistance, at austintexas.gov/nexus.

