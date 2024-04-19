Qmmunity: Short n’ Sweet

Howdy Reader! This week’s Qmmunity column is just a note, really. Recent events have made it necessary for me to, as they say, take it easy with work. Two weekends ago, my nana – Joan Corbiere – passed away with her dog Sadie in her lap and my papa right next to her. As far as I know, she wasn’t gay – though how much can anyone really know another person, even if they’re family – but she always supported me in my gender transition when other family members weren’t as immediately accepting. She was a poet, historian, and creative soul. I’ll miss her incredibly. While I’m dealing with this personal loss, I’m keeping the column short. Thanks for reading, and if she’s still in your life, hug your grandma – for Joan.

Y2Kowboi

Thursday 18, Swan Dive

Another Aughts roundup from the queer country king of Austin, DJ Boi Orbison, featuring a special guest set by DJ Rodeo Star – aka DwightJokeAM. Honk your tonk all night to Nineties & 2000s hits at the better-bathroom’d sister to Barbarella.

Queer Bollywood Night

Friday 19, Sans Bar

Local social group Khush ATX invites queer South Asian Austinites to a night of Bollywood magic at this Congress sober spot.

Cheers, Queers! Happy Hour

Friday 19, Antone’s

Before you giggle at Moontower Comedy Fest’s gay showcase, enjoy sips provided by Kind Clinic and vinyl spins from DJ Boi Orbison.

Jockstrap Prom Party

Saturday 20, the Iron Bear

Ditch the taffeta gown for something a little more ... breathable. Iron Bear hosts this jockstrap prom featuring DJ Scam Likely and Airos playing Aughts and current hits. Plus: photo booth; Grav Labs freebies; and a twerk contest.

The Highest of All

Saturday 20, Greenhouse ATX

Kingdom cast members Brigitte Bandit and Kino Kino throw a drag competition themed to her highness Mary Jane. Performers will pit their pot prestige against each other while “weeded out” by judges Basura, Bubu, Embry Officially, Casady Milan, and Sir Maxim. All proceeds benefit the Last Prisoner Project, a criminal justice reform nonprofit.

Coming Out: Blazin’

Saturday 20, Fallout Theater

Moe Christine hosts a queer standup showcase with LGBTQ comics telling their best gay stoner stories. Come this week for the pot material; come next month, and every third Saturday after that, for a consistent queer qomedy hit.

Sensational SaturGAY: 420 Show

Saturday 20, Industry

Maxine LaQueene hosts this pot-ragous brunch featuring Eileen Dover, Arianna Venti, Cupcake, Amy Graves (Dallas), and Mari Jane (HTX). Plus: a Club 420 pop-up smoke shop.

Bitchcraft

Sunday 21, Cheer Up Charlies

Everything, everywhere, all at once: That’s what Gothess Jasmine gives ya at this variety show/vendor market/open mic mega mix. This month’s theme is “Smoke Sesh” with featured performers Lavender Thug, Legendary Ms. Girl 6, Noella Grey and the Invisible Band, and DJ Fairy Aries.

QBWA Three Year Anniversary

Sunday 21, Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar

Celebrate three years of events, community support, and hard work with Queer Black Women Alliance at this delicious gathering of all the org’s supporters.

Crowned

Sunday 21, Fairweather Cider

Malibu Imported and Kiki Divine deck out this cidery in royal finery as they host a rotating cast of drag performers every third Sunday.

AQC Brunch Social

Sunday 21, Patika

Austin Queer Connection – you know, the folks who organize tons of queer community events in town – host a delicious get-to-know-ya meal right between breakfast and lunch. Boy, if only there were a name for that...