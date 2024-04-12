Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 12, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By his own admission, Ronald Reagan could play the folk song/cowboy classic “Red River Valley” on harmonica.

When Looney Tunes animator Bob McKimson was looking for someone to voice the character of Foghorn Leghorn, Mel Blanc was not his first choice.

In the U.S., the most popular given names for babies in the 1940s and 1950s were Mary and James. Lisa was the most popular name in the 1960s, Jennifer was the most popular in the 1970s, and Jessica was the most popular in the 1980s and 1990s. Michael was the most popular in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

Only 57 oil, gas, coal, and cement producers are responsible for 80% of the world’s global fossil CO2 emissions since the 2016 Paris climate agreement.

Queen Elizabeth wore bright clothes so she could be seen at a distance, according to her biographer Hugo Vickers in a New York Times interview. And she used her purse to send signals to her staff.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 5, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 29, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Future Front at Squirrel Fest
Pease Park
Slow Fashion Festival
at Austin Cinemaker Space
ATX Queer Music Fest w/ Calmer Seas, Thelonious Love, Lavender Scare, LonersClub, Female Gallery, MVVN, Stephy Lee, Montana Sand, Telefaz at Knomad Bar
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
The CMT Music Awards Return to Moody Center
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  