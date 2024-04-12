Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By his own admission, Ronald Reagan could play the folk song/cowboy classic “Red River Valley” on harmonica.

When Looney Tunes animator Bob McKimson was looking for someone to voice the character of Foghorn Leghorn, Mel Blanc was not his first choice.

In the U.S., the most popular given names for babies in the 1940s and 1950s were Mary and James. Lisa was the most popular name in the 1960s, Jennifer was the most popular in the 1970s, and Jessica was the most popular in the 1980s and 1990s. Michael was the most popular in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

Only 57 oil, gas, coal, and cement producers are responsible for 80% of the world’s global fossil CO2 emissions since the 2016 Paris climate agreement.

Queen Elizabeth wore bright clothes so she could be seen at a distance, according to her biographer Hugo Vickers in a New York Times interview. And she used her purse to send signals to her staff.