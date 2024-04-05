According to LendingTree, the most popular car among American DUI offenders is BMW.

The CIA has a podcast called The Langley Files.

According to a 2023 CROWN Workplace Research study, Black women’s hair was two and a half times more likely to be perceived as “unprofessional.” The same study found that a third of blond women feel they need to be able to change the texture and/or the color of their hair to look more intelligent to an employer.

Turritopsis dohrnii, aka the Immortal Jellyfish, can transform back into a polyp (the “child” phase of a jellyfish’s life cycle) when it is physically damaged or starving.

At one point, Dustin Hoffman and Elliott Gould had collections of toy clowns and wind-up cars.