Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 5, 2024
According to LendingTree, the most popular car among American DUI offenders is BMW.
The CIA has a podcast called The Langley Files.
According to a 2023 CROWN Workplace Research study, Black women’s hair was two and a half times more likely to be perceived as “unprofessional.” The same study found that a third of blond women feel they need to be able to change the texture and/or the color of their hair to look more intelligent to an employer.
Turritopsis dohrnii, aka the Immortal Jellyfish, can transform back into a polyp (the “child” phase of a jellyfish’s life cycle) when it is physically damaged or starving.
At one point, Dustin Hoffman and Elliott Gould had collections of toy clowns and wind-up cars.