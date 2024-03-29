Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 29, 2024

The Irish language has at least 20 words for “hole.”

More than 97% of U.S.-grown cotton is GMO. And cotton production is responsible for 18% of worldwide pesticide use and 25% of total insecticide use.

Late in life, Dolley Madison liked to heft her elderly husband onto her back and romp around the room with him, “whenever she particularly wished to impress him with a due sense of man’s inferiority.”

There’s a type of blind cave beetle in Slovenia named after Adolf Hitler, Anophthalmus hitleri.

In 1972, pediatrician and author Dr. Benjamin Spock ran for president in the People’s Party. His platform advocated legalization of abortion, homosexuality, and marijuana; ending the Vietnam War; and providing free health care for all.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
