Opinion: In Praise of Bed Rotting

College can be a lot. Wake up, go to classes, study for said classes, org events, socializing, and repeat. In this fast-paced world, every moment counts. From sunrise to sunset, our days are filled, leaving little time for ourselves. The pressure to keep up can feel overwhelming, but amidst the chaos and buzz of campus life, finding moments of solitude is essential.

Enter the concept of “bed rot,” a Gen Z term for indulging in extended periods of time bingeing Netflix or simply chilling in bed. While some may view it as unproductive, I’ve fully embraced this practice since starting college. Spending a day in bed, scrolling through TikToks and enjoying Jeni’s ice cream serves as a necessary break from the stresses of college life. Today, I urge you to embrace the opportunity to rot in bed.

As a college student, I understand firsthand the constant juggling act of academic and social obligations. My schedule is packed from morning to night, leaving little room for spontaneity or relaxation. But amidst the hustle and bustle, taking time to recharge is crucial for our mental and emotional well-being. As someone who struggles with social anxiety, my social battery does not last very long. I have come to realize that this practice of being alone is more than it seems. It’s about honoring one’s own needs and recognizing when to take a step back and recharge. In a society that often glorifies busyness and productivity, it’s important to remember the importance of rest and relaxation. Bed rotting is a form of self-care – a chance to prioritize one’s mental and emotional health.

With that said, the one thing that’s true of any UT student is that everyone is ambitious and high-achieving. The idea of spending a whole day being unproductive can feel counterintuitive, given the drive to excel, and the term “rotting” itself can be seen as stigmatizing.

However, the beauty of alone time and staying in bed lies in its adaptability to different student lifestyles. It’s more than okay to mix in a bit of productivity if that’s what suits you. Personally, I like to journal about my thoughts. The key is to tailor your practice to what brings you peace and relaxation, whatever that may entail.

Spending time alone in bed gives you the chance to let your imagination roam freely and nurture your creativity. With no distractions or interruptions from others, you can tune out external influences and concentrate on your own thoughts and ideas.

It also provides an opportunity for self-reflection. Whether you’re pondering the events of the day or contemplating your future aspirations, this solitude allows you to explore your thoughts, emotions, and mental health without any outside judgment.

In a bustling college environment, it’s easy to get caught up in the opinions and actions of others, but carving out moments for yourself enables you to reconnect with your true self and stay authentic to your own values and aspirations. Research actually suggests that being alone can lead to changes in the brain that help fuel the creative process. In a 2020 study published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers found that perceived social isolation (aka loneliness) led to increased activity in the neural circuits related to imagination. When left with a lack of social stimulation, the brain ramps up its creative networks to help fill the void.

So let’s challenge the notion that self-care is one-size-fits-all. That it is limited to bubble baths and exercising. Let’s embrace the power of alone time in bed to nourish our creativity, foster self-reflection, and ultimately, thrive in the hectic world of college.

Arshia Thota is a student at the University of Texas.