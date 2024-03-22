Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Before it was called Manhattan, the island was designated by the Lenape tribe as the place where they got their bows.

If you ever get attacked by monkeys, primate behaviorists say, it’s because they’re over-habituated – they’ve lost their fear of humans. They may also want your food. Another example of over-habituation is when squirrels approach people to get handouts.

In their standard configuration, 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingrays had four taillights, yet in the 1964 song “Deadman’s Curve” by Jan and Dean, the lyrics went, “And all the Jag could see were my six tail lights.” Turns out one could ask the dealership to equip the cars with six taillights.

Some scallops have dozens of bright, iridescent blue eyes that may appear like neon blueberries.

James Buchanan, the 15th U.S. president, remained unmarried his entire life, and chose his niece, Harriet Lane, to serve as first lady.