Qmmunity: The Thrift Store We Adore

In 1993, at what sales manager and social media director Ben Zimmerman called “some of the worst times in the history of HIV and AIDS,” housing advocate org Project Transitions was in need. Their program for HIV hospice, aka Doug’s House, needed funding, but they weren’t sure where to find it.

“As many a great idea does,” Zimmerman relayed over email, “it all began over a conversation at [a] local gay bar in the wee hours of the morning.” Two PT founding members decided over tequila shots that, with the org’s fairly roomy admin office on Burnet and an excess of donations from kind folks already piling up, all signs pointed toward starting a thrift store. There began Top Drawer Thrift, with its signature chest of drawers on the facade like a beacon to deal-hunters and kitsch-queens. “We thrived [on Burnet] and built a large network of donors, volunteers and supporters over the next three decades,” Zimmerman said. “Our quirky and loving take on life in the face of such sorrow seemed to be something that our community longed for.” In his eyes, Top Drawer irrevocably molded Burnet Road into its current cool stature – to Drawer’s own detriment. “The neighborhood grew up around us,” he said. “New businesses moved in and eventually we priced ourselves right out.”

After 30 years in their Burnet digs, rising rent drove Top Drawer to find a new home. Ultimately they landed within the North Loop neighborhood, right on the corner flush with Airport. The new space required a ton of work. “Without a doubt the experience of rebuilding has been fraught with hurdles, speedbumps and stubbed toes,” Zimmerman said. “All with the watchful eye of city of Austin making sure that everything was done just right.” Throughout the process, however, was community support compiled through various fundraisers by other local businesses, Eastside Pop Up-partnered markets, and a “Tiny Top Drawer” assembled at the location’s partially finished frontway with makeshift walls and string lights. “We missed our people, our mission still needed us, and we needed to spread love,” Zimmerman recalled. “And with a lot of hard work and a little Top Drawer Magic, we did just that. We found a way to continue to spread love if even from our parking lot and front doorway.”

Even with a new face, Zimmerman said that Top Drawer’s spirit remains intact within its new body. As a thrift shop, they’re no strangers to change – although he does admit this redux is possibly their biggest one yet. “Our backs might be a little weaker but our hearts are still strong,” he said. “Our family is still together and our community still thrives.” Opening day for the new Top Drawer will be March 15 from 11am to 5pm, and they’ll be ready for both shopping and donations. “There is no stopping us now,” Zimmerman said. “The donations of amazing items are coming in, the shop is filling with beautiful things, and we are almost ready for our big day.”

Re-Tucked Live!

Friday 15, Highland Lounge

The girlies are aLIVE tonight as Nazareth, Julliana, Colleen DeForrest, Mark Jackson, and Yvonna F. Mei perform numbers from “live performances.”

Bitchcraft

Sunday 17, Butterfly Bar

Gothess Jasmine returns with their open-stage show where anyone can sign up to “Keep Austin Weird with WEIRDER THEATER!” Plus, performances by Julie J., the Foxtones, Bobby Pudrido, and Dust Bunny; and a vendor market.

Sapphic Singles

Sunday 17, Progress Coffee + Bar

What’s at the end of this rainbow dating event hosted by Sapphic Singles? Why, you’ll be finding a pot of solid-gold connections both romantic and platonic. It’ll be a gay ol’ St. Baddies’ Day, don’tcha know.