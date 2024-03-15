Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 15, 2024

Syphilis was nearly eliminated in the U.S. about 20 years ago, but rose by 74%, to 177,000 cases, between 2017 and 2021.

The original Three Musketeers candy bar, 1932-1945, had chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.

England’s first chocolate house opened in London in 1657. The musket was invented in the 15th or 16th century, so it is possible that musketeers ate chocolate. But “Three Musketeers” is derived from the 1844 novel of that name by Alexandre Dumas. There are no records of him eating chocolate.

When a spadefoot toad gets stressed, its urine may smell like peanut butter. When a copperhead gets stressed, it may smell like cucumbers – but don’t try to get a copperhead stressed out.

Before starring in Hitchcock’s The Birds, where she is attacked by seagulls, Tippi Hedren starred in a commercial for a diet drink product called Sego.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
