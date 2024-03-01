Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Butterflies evolved from moths, which probably first happened in North or Central America, and they fed on legumes.

The 18 million residents of the Netherlands own more than 22 million bicycles.

In his 2023 book, How Life Works: A User’s Guide to the New Biology, science writer Philip Ball says genes are not the blueprint for life – that living systems are not operating simply like machines, and how genes operate depends on external factors such as diet and environment.

If you had been alive in the 1440s, you could have been among the first to use a decimal point, thanks to Italian merchant and mathematician Giovanni Bianchini.

King Kalkaua of Hawaii was the first monarch to travel around the world.