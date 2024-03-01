Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 1, 2024

Butterflies evolved from moths, which probably first happened in North or Central America, and they fed on legumes.

The 18 million residents of the Netherlands own more than 22 million bicycles.

In his 2023 book, How Life Works: A User’s Guide to the New Biology, science writer Philip Ball says genes are not the blueprint for life – that living systems are not operating simply like machines, and how genes operate depends on external factors such as diet and environment.

If you had been alive in the 1440s, you could have been among the first to use a decimal point, thanks to Italian merchant and mathematician Giovanni Bianchini.

King Kalkaua of Hawaii was the first monarch to travel around the world.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
