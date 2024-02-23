Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Leonardo Da Vinci frequently painted on wood. The Mona Lisa is in oil painted on a panel of white Lombardy poplar.

Researchers say a breakup has physical effects on our bodies. In takotsubo syndrome, first described in 1990, the stress of heartbreak or loss can change the shape of your heart and mimic the symptoms of a heart attack.

Sulphur-crested cockatoos are almost all left-handed, or more precisely, left-footed.

Indonesia is considered the world’s third-largest democracy.

It takes about 450 years for a plastic water bottle to biodegrade. Rather than being broken down by bacteria, it decomposes through photodegradation, in which the sun’s UV radiation breaks down the plastic into smaller pieces.