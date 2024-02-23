Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 23, 2024

Leonardo Da Vinci frequently painted on wood. The Mona Lisa is in oil painted on a panel of white Lombardy poplar.

Researchers say a breakup has physical effects on our bodies. In takotsubo syndrome, first described in 1990, the stress of heartbreak or loss can change the shape of your heart and mimic the symptoms of a heart attack.

Sulphur-crested cockatoos are almost all left-handed, or more precisely, left-footed.

Indonesia is considered the world’s third-largest democracy.

It takes about 450 years for a plastic water bottle to biodegrade. Rather than being broken down by bacteria, it decomposes through photodegradation, in which the sun’s UV radiation breaks down the plastic into smaller pieces.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
