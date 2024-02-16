Columns

Day Trips: Bluebird Fish Camp, Orange

Good food down on the bayou on the way to Louisiana

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Feb. 16, 2024


Chef Rodney Harris (photos by Gerald E. McLeod)

The Bluebird Fish Camp in Orange provides guests with a combination of friendly service, good food, and a deck overlooking the scenic bayou with the added convenience of being less than half a mile off Interstate 10 near the Louisiana border.

On the way to Lafayette, my wife and I stopped by the Bluebird for lunch. Once she’d taken our order, Sonya LeBlanc, the owner, let us bring our dog to the outdoor deck.

My catfish arrived fried to golden perfection. Last year, the local newspaper selected the Bluebird’s hamburger and fries as some of the best in Orange. Their fried oysters and shrimp are another local favorite.


“Next time you’ve got to try my fried pork chop,” said chef Rodney Harris when he came out to visit.

Sonya and her late husband, Oscar, purchased the 1925 building in 2014. They spent a year repairing, painting, and adding the deck to the restaurant is next to a small county park.

By all accounts the eatery gained a reputation for good food and its scenic location almost from the moment it opened. Then tragedy struck in 2021. Oscar was shot at his home during a attempted robbery. He died a year later from his injuries at age 66.


Sonya keeps the diner going with the help of family and friends. After school a passel of grandkids do their homework or chores around the restaurant.

Hurricane Harvey nearly did us in,” Chef Rodney said. “We had four feet of water in the dining room.”

“But we’re back,” he said. “And we’re better than ever, thank the Lord.”

The Bluebird Fish Camp in Orange is at 102 N. Farragut. From I-10, take the US-90 Business exit and head south on Simmons Drive. The grill is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 8pm; till 6pm on Sunday and Wednesday. It’s BYOB. Give them a call at 409/238-5410.

1,690th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Sculpture Zoo, Waco
Day Trips: Sculpture Zoo, Waco
Spend the day with free-range animals by the Brazos River

Gerald E. McLeod, Feb. 9, 2024

Day Trips: Luther Hotel, Palacios
Day Trips: Luther Hotel, Palacios
Historic Gulf Coast hotel dodges the wrecking ball

Gerald E. McLeod, Feb. 2, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Bluebird Fish Camp, Orange, Sonya LeBlanc, Rodney Harris, Oscar LeBlanc, Hurricane Harvey

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
OUTsider Fest
The Vortex
Croy & the Boys, Ellis Bullard (album release), Nick Garza's Get Along at The White Horse
Queer Film Theory 101: Rom-Coms at Barrel O' Fun
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: The Bluebonnets, Robin Pecknold, Emily Wolfe, Moving Panoramas, Snõõper, Tear Dungeon, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  