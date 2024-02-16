Day Trips: Bluebird Fish Camp, Orange

The Bluebird Fish Camp in Orange provides guests with a combination of friendly service, good food, and a deck overlooking the scenic bayou with the added convenience of being less than half a mile off Interstate 10 near the Louisiana border.

On the way to Lafayette, my wife and I stopped by the Bluebird for lunch. Once she’d taken our order, Sonya LeBlanc, the owner, let us bring our dog to the outdoor deck.

My catfish arrived fried to golden perfection. Last year, the local newspaper selected the Bluebird’s hamburger and fries as some of the best in Orange. Their fried oysters and shrimp are another local favorite.

“Next time you’ve got to try my fried pork chop,” said chef Rodney Harris when he came out to visit.

Sonya and her late husband, Oscar, purchased the 1925 building in 2014. They spent a year repairing, painting, and adding the deck to the restaurant is next to a small county park.

By all accounts the eatery gained a reputation for good food and its scenic location almost from the moment it opened. Then tragedy struck in 2021. Oscar was shot at his home during a attempted robbery. He died a year later from his injuries at age 66.

Sonya keeps the diner going with the help of family and friends. After school a passel of grandkids do their homework or chores around the restaurant.

“Hurricane Harvey nearly did us in,” Chef Rodney said. “We had four feet of water in the dining room.”

“But we’re back,” he said. “And we’re better than ever, thank the Lord.”

The Bluebird Fish Camp in Orange is at 102 N. Farragut. From I-10, take the US-90 Business exit and head south on Simmons Drive. The grill is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 8pm; till 6pm on Sunday and Wednesday. It’s BYOB. Give them a call at 409/238-5410.

