Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 9, 2024

Swedish geologist Arvid Högbom (1857-1940) was the first to ever estimate the amount of carbon dioxide emitted from burning fossil fuels.

In 2017, Donald Trump wanted to have Snoop Dogg arrested because the rapper made a video for the song “Lavender” that showed him aiming a gun at a clown dressed like Trump named “Ronald Klump.” When Snoop pulled the trigger, it revealed a red flag with the word “BANG” written on it.

Some British pubs and restaurants charge as much as £2 extra for condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise.

According to researchers, if you dressed up a horse to look like a zebra, it would attract less flies.

Black Jack (1947-1976) participated in the funerals of John F. Kennedy, Herbert Hoover, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Douglas MacArthur, among others, and is one of four horses buried with full U.S. military honors. His last owner was Jacqueline Kennedy.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
