Crosstalk: Zach Bryan Taps Matthew McConaughey for Sagebrush-Shot Music Video

Mike & the Moonpies have officially changed their name to Silverada. The country quintet, formed by singer-songwriter Mike Harmeier in 2007, announced the news in a social media statement last month. “The band has accomplished some incredible things and progressed immensely over the past decade and a half, musically and personally, and we now feel our old name does not reflect who we are or the art we are creating currently,” they wrote. The group will continue to perform their back catalog, and will officially debut as Silverada with a self-titled album due June 28.

Zach Bryan’s “Nine Ball” music video, shot last month at Sagebrush, is now live. As the Chronicle previously reported, the breakout country star, who won a Grammy this weekend for his Kacey Musgraves collaboration “I Remember Everything,” rented out the South Congress music venue for a shoot featuring “other unidentified celebrities.” Now we know that means Matthew McConaughey, who plays the “bettin’ man” Bryan sings about. Read more about how the video – and the artist’s impromptu 40-minute Sagebrush set – came about online.

Genius: MLK/X, the fourth installment of National Geographic’s biographical anthology series, is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Following previous docudramas about Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin, the latest installment pulls from UT-Austin LBJ School professor Peniel Joseph’s 2020 book The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays King and Aaron Pierre portrays X in a comparative retelling of the activists’ life stories.