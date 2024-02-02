Columns

Qmmunity: News of the Queer Austin World

Updates and new creative opportunities in Austin's queer scene

By James Scott, Fri., Feb. 2, 2024


Absorb this gay news directly to the face (photo by Luis Cortes / Unsplash)

Finally, January is over: I don’t know about y’all, but phew! The year started in a real strange way. Now that we’re on our way into February, let’s reflect on a few queer news items that’ve passed over the Qmmunity desk, aka I saw them online.

Red River staple and eardrum-splitter Barbarella recently announced their expansion into San Antonio with an opening date set for this month. Barbs and Swan Dive owner the Glitoris, aka Jon-Erik Garcia, rhapsodized in a Jan. 16 Insta post about the new venture, pointing to early queer nightlife experiences in SATX. “I’m very lucky and feel privileged to return [to San Antonio],” their post reads. “My goals are to provide a fun safe non judgmental and inclusive space for family to gather. We will not have a cover nor implement a discriminatory dress code.” Sign up for the Barbs mailing list for exclusive scoops on when and what to expect for their SATX opening at barbarellasa.com.

Did y'all know that Package Austin moved? All those jockstraps, edible undies, dildos, etc. have hustled on over to South First (2008 S. First), which I consider the cool, non-tourist version of South Congress. Find "ATX's premier adult queer boutique" open all week from 10am to 10pm Sun.-Thu. and 10am-12mid Fri. & Sat., or wave hello at the Iron Bear this Friday as Package sponsors the coat check at Pork’d. This month's theme is cruising, so dress in Seventies' Meatpacking District chic.

While not specifically queer, all you beautiful perverts would be remiss to not heed local print-only lady-run nudie mag Peach Fuzz’s call for submissions. Yes, this erotic institution is accepting “yer smuttiest art, poetry, long fiction, flash fiction, recipes, personal essays, research articles, watercolors of pubes, and everything in between,” according to their Insta, for their 30th issue printing this spring. Deadline is March 1, so create! Create like the wind! Find more submission info – like compensation rates, modeling inquiries, etc. – on their website, peachfuzzmag.com.

All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival, aka the longest-running film fest in Austin, is calling for volunteers to fill out their committee lineups. Interested in helping put queer filmmakers on the big screen? Try volunteering with aGLIFF’s screening committee, who get a first look at potential festival films. The fest coordination and execution team is perfect for any Virgo who enjoys organizing everything just so, and social media mavens who like to give back will shine within the Amplify Austin fundraising committee. Push for more Black creatives in filmmaking by volunteering with the Queer Black Voices fund, which helps organize the Queer Black Voices event at aGLIFF. And, of course, brunch besties can put those mimosa skills to good use by volunteering to help on the SXSW Filmmaker Brunch committee. All this, and tons of info on upcoming screenings, at agliff.org.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams

Saturday 3, Cheer Up Charlies

Brigitte Bandit hosts this non-competitive drag open mic that invites up-and-coming drag artists to hone their craft as well as get professional portrait and performance photography. DM Brigitte to secure your spot on the roster.

Hysteria

Sunday 4, ColdTowne Theater

Self-described as "a comedy variety show about bodily autonomy," comic actors skewer the restrictive laws around safe abortions and gender-affirming care in Texas.

Crowned

Sunday 4, Fairweather Cider

Malibu Imported hosts this drag show featuring guests Arianna Venti, Prada Hill Dlux, and Kiki Divine. Venue Fairweather Cider offers an extended happy hour and drink specials to quench your thirst.

