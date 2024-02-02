Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 2, 2024

Our solar system has five dwarf planets: Ceres, Pluto, Haumea, Makemake, and Eris.

They’re making miniature VR goggles for mice to see how their brains respond when they are virtually exposed to specific scenes or situations.

Steve McQueen was known in part for his prestigious car collection and for his role in 1968’s Bullitt, with its famous car chase scene. Actress Jacqueline Bisset, who drove a yellow Porsche 356 in that movie with McQueen as passenger, says he complimented her as being a good driver for a woman.

Scientists have been able to pinpoint the time in human history when homicide rates began to drop. It was around 3,000 years ago during the transition from the Chalcolithic period into the Bronze Age. A peak in human violence happened from 4,500 to 3,300 BCE.

China tops world sales of toilet paper with $20.4 billion spent in 2022, followed by the U.S. with $15.3 billion.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
