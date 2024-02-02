Columns

Day Trips: Luther Hotel, Palacios

Historic Gulf Coast hotel dodges the wrecking ball

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Feb. 2, 2024


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Luther Hotel in Palacios has been saved! Well, almost: “In a nutshell,” said Margaret Doughty, spokesperson for the Palacios Preservation Association. “It’s saved, but the sale is not final.” The next few weeks should tell the future of the 120-year-old structure overlooking Tres Palacios Bay. A local preservation organization hopes to buy the property and return the hotel to prominence.

It’s been a long road through the courts to get to the point where the three-story historic hotel won’t be demolished.


Luther Hotel lobby before 2020

The original part of the structure was built in 1903 of local longleaf pine and cypress to house prospective farmers. The hotel became a vacation destination when the building was moved to the waterfront and expanded.

During both world wars the hotel hosted military personnel and their families, as well as the celebrities who came to entertain them. But more than that the hotel was the heart of the village, Doughty says. It hosted visitors for high school reunions, family reunions, funerals, and weddings.

The structure survived hurricanes and fires, but nearly succumbed when its owner Jack Findley died in 2020 without a signed will.


Luther Hotel lobby in April 2023

The Rachal Foundation of Corpus Christi offered to buy the property from Findley’s heirs if the building was removed. That ignited a long legal battle that ended last September when the foundation rescinded their agreement. Now the preservation association is waiting for the probate court in San Antonio to accept their offer.

By modern standards, the Luther never was a grand hotel, but its peaceful waterfront location made it attractive. Hurricane Harvey, Winter Storm Uri, neglect, and vandalism have scarred the structure, but engineers say the building is repairable. That will be the next big hurdle.

“Once our offer is accepted,” Doughty said, “we have a network of angels ready to help.”

To follow the status of the Luther Hotel in Palacios, go to savetheluther.com.

1,688th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Reel'em Inn, Rockport
Day Trips: Reel'em Inn, Rockport
Revitalized motel brings coastal chic lodging to Rockport

Gerald E. McLeod, Jan. 26, 2024

Day Trips: Cloud Column, Houston
Day Trips: Cloud Column, Houston
Houston gets into a bean war with Chicago

Gerald E. McLeod, Jan. 19, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Luther Hotel, Palacios, Jack Findley, Margaret Doughty, Palacios Preservation Association, Rachal Foundation

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Black History Month Kick-Off Block Party
Carver Museum
Carnaval Brasileiro w/ Austin Samba School, Gigi & Brazilian Express at Speakeasy
Mick Jenkins, Tobi
at Come & Take It Live
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: The Bluebonnets, Robin Pecknold, Emily Wolfe, Moving Panoramas, Snõõper, Tear Dungeon, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  