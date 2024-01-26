The Red River Cultural District is calling on Austin City Council to pass an “immediate aid package” to support its growth and operations, and asking Austin residents to contact their representatives on Council in support of the funding initiative.

Home to over a dozen music venues and sponsor of beloved no-cost festivals Free Week and Hot Summer Nights, the district went public with the request in a Jan. 23 press release arguing contributions “as an economic and cultural generator for the ‘Live Music Capital of The World.’” Over 300 musicians got paid to perform at this year’s Free Week, which district organizers estimate some 15,000 people attended.

The nonprofit first approached the city about financial aid at the Jan. 8 meeting of the Music Commission, where interim Executive Director Nicole Klepadlo told commissioners that the RRCD should receive funding that is “financially consistent” with what is allocated to other city-designated cultural heritage districts like Six Square (Austin’s Black Cultural District) and the 5th Street Mexican American Heritage Corridor.

In the past, the city has recommended $300,000 allocations to Six Square per fiscal year, while a recommendation from December outlined a $120,000 contract for corridor consulting with the Mexic-Arte Museum. At the Jan. 8 meeting, the commission passed a recommendation to city council for further RRCD funding.

The district was previously denied a $75,000 grant from the 2023 Elevate Grant program. At the commission meeting, Klepadlo said the organization didn’t apply for the Live Music Fund because she believed nonprofits were ineligible – a misconception, since the RRCD counts as an event promoter. On grant eligibility, Music & Entertainment Division Manager Erica Shamaly said, “We need to do better with our communication.”

When asked what grant funds would be used for, Klepadlo said the RRCD is in “desperate need” of an economic impact analysis, while Commissioner Lauryn Gould suggested city funding should go toward increased pay for musicians at district-booked events. The organization currently pays bands $350 per show, while Live Music Fund grant recipients are required to pay each musician at least $200 per hour.

Per the statement, the RRCD would also use funds to develop Free Week and Hot Summer Nights, document the area’s history, and expand full-time staffing. According to the press release, Council members can vote to provide financing at the midyear April budget amendment meeting, or craft a separate resolution outside the budget process. The district offers a script for Austin residents to contact representatives at redriverculturaldistrict.org.