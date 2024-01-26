Qmmunity: A Bloody Good Time

All that’s needed to create art is magic. Case in point, the camera obscura: a pinhole camera that uses light and mirrors to create images. Living up to that namesake, new interactive film and dining experience Camera Obscura from performance artist Gothess Jasmine remodels Austin School of Film into a "vampiric tundra" where audience members can view 2007 fang feature 30 Days of Night. Through the blending of the film screening with live cello accompaniment by Texas-based musician Meta Phoricx as well as vocals by Égaux Sells (BluMoon) and drag by MK Ultra and Seisnueve, Jasmine says guests can expect a "hauntingly impactful" experience on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 6pm.

Guests will also be witness to a thematic menu, made entirely gluten- and shellfish-free by Fork Fantasies' Dan’Chaye McGruder. This three-course meal includes both vegan and carnivorous options, with the full menu available on Jasmine's website amazingaeffects.com. Potion Pixie, aka Xander, crafts alluring mixed drinks utilizing sponsor spirits Bacardi and Grey Goose. Jasmine assures, also, that any leftover food won't go to waste: All extras will be donated to food-insecurity fighters Keep Austin Fed.

The event’s centerpiece film, 30 Days of Night, serves as inspiration for Camera Obscura’s space as Jasmine says it “takes place in a fantastical world filled with gore and societal commentary.” The film’s combination of horror and reality is what endears them to it, and Jasmine notes that 30 Days of Night “[provides] us with an opportunity to consider what an alternate future might look like.”

“It feels like an otherworldly call to action,” they say. “Always stand up to oppressive murderers no matter what form they take.”

Bringing this interactive cinematic event to Austin School of Film continues Jasmine’s close relationship with the cinematic arts stronghold: Since 2020, Jasmine has been a sitting member of both the Motion Media Art Center and Cinemaker Space, where they’ve observed ASF’s work making filmmaking more accessible for marginalized communities. “They have provided me with space, support and a home for my art,” Jasmine says, “especially when I was most in need.”

While 30 Days of Night’s blood and guts will break the seal, Jasmine’s thrilled to announce that Camera Obscura will be a quarterly event. Plans are underway to increase guest participation with an opportunity coming up for the audience to select the next film from three options: Us, Nope, and Cabin in the Woods. For now, however, Jasmine asks all guests to dress up in keeping with the night’s gothic themes: “We are honored to have guests who seek horror, art, and community!”

