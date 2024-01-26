Columns

Fri., Jan. 26, 2024

One of the dolphins that played Flipper on the TV show was named Kathy. She suffered from acute depression and committed suicide after the show ended.

China leads in the worldwide production of pork, with around 55.4 million metric tons produced in 2022.

Kaliningrad is part of Russia, but is not part of the main Russian landmass. Lying on the Baltic Sea about 225 miles from the Russian border, it’s surrounded by Lithuania and Poland. It was ceded to the U.S.S.R. in 1945 and remained part of Russia after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Smaller animals with faster metabolisms perceive time in slow motion compared to humans. For example, salamanders and lizards perceive time more slowly than cats and dogs.

Tesla has the highest accident rate of any car brand, according to a LendingTree analysis of 30 car brands.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
