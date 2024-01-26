Columns

Day Trips: Reel'em Inn, Rockport

Revitalized motel brings coastal chic lodging to Rockport

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Jan. 26, 2024


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Reel’em Inn in Rockport provides a room with a view and a thousand-foot private pier for saltwater anglers, birdwatchers, and those just looking for a coastal hideaway.

By 2020 the 1950s-era tourist court had fallen on hard times. Three families of friends from Central Texas discovered the old motel at the southern end of Water Street and saw the possibilities. After a yearlong renovation designed by Texas-based Lake Flato Architects, the motel reopened with a modern, minimalist aesthetic in October 2023.


"One of our first clients was a repeat from the old motel," said Natalie O’Roark, the property manager. "They were blown away and loved it."

The nine guest rooms – four double queens, four kings, and an ADA-compliant suite – could be described as “coastal chic.” Each room comes with a refrigerator, coffeemaker, bath robes, beach towels, and dog bowls. Yes, Reel’em Inn is dog-friendly.

In the courtyard are grills to cook your catch of the day, and a fire pit can be added. O’Roark says they have golf carts and kayaks for rent. The lighted pier is equipped with fish-cleaning tables and benches at the T-head.


To my mind, the thrones of the castle are the Adirondack-style chairs outside each room overlooking Aransas Bay. When you sink into the chairs and look out over the water, the first sound you’ll hear will be a collective “aah.”

Rockport is still a largely unspoiled small town. The culinary scene has improved over the last few years. Tour boats leave the harbor on fishing trips, birdwatching tours, and excursions to see the whooping cranes at Aransas Wildlife Refuge. The town has a vibrant art scene, and recently expanded its parks and hiking trails.

Reel’em Inn is at 1603 S. Water St., a short drive from downtown. Rooms average around $250 per night. For more information, go to www.reeleminnrockport.com.

1,687th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, ataustinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin's independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community's political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

Support the Chronicle  

