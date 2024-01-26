Columns

Crosstalk: KMFA Announces Middle Sattre’s Sophie Mathieu as 2024 Composer-in-Residence

While Mange plays final show due to anti-trans legislation

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Jan. 26, 2024


Sophie Mathieu

KMFA Classical 89.5 announced 2024 composer-in-residence Sophie Mathieu at a Jan. 23 event at the station’s Draylen Mason Music Studio. Launched in 2022, the initiative seeks to diversify the classical music world in honor of late Austin musician Mason. Mathieu, a cellist who earned a master’s degree from the Butler School of Music and also plays in the indie folk band Middle Sattre, will spend a year curating events, leading music workshops, and composing a piece that the Austin Unconducted chamber orchestra will premiere this fall.

KUTX 98.9 FM has played nothing but white noise since Saturday. The station pointed to issues with its over-1,000-foot Bee Cave broadcasting tower, made inaccessible by weather. Engineers plan to place a low-power transmitter on top of the station’s UT-Austin headquarters, but it “could be weeks” until its far-reaching signal is restored. Music continues to stream online at kutx.org.

Mange, a queer hardcore group, announced their breakup in light of last year’s anti-trans state legislation. “We knew eventually we’d have to stop doing music together and move somewhere each of us could actually live,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Kind Clinic had to change how they billed their patients, trans kids are getting forced out and there’s no political force in Texas that’s going to do something about it. So the girls and boy in Mange [are] heading out to more friendly states.” The quartet’s final bow comes Sunday, Jan. 28, at Mohawk with Petra von Kan’t.

More The Off Beat columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

KMFA, KUTX, 98.9 FM, KMFA Classical 89.5, Mange

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
UT-Austin Men’s Basketball vs. Houston
Moody Center
Grackle Games
at Oilcan's
Loverboy: Portraits on Vinyl by Rick Fleming at SAGE Studio
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: The Bluebonnets, Robin Pecknold, Emily Wolfe, Moving Panoramas, Snõõper, Tear Dungeon, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  