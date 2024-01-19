Qmmunity: Brrr, It’s Cold in Here

Hello to all the girls, gays, and theys out there who've braved last week's freeze: Shake off the icicles and step out to queer fun. Off the toppa my head, here's two events that're sure to melt any cold feet.

Take a trip to Dollywood for this month's Neon Rainbows at Cheer Up Charlies. Hosts DJ Boi Orbison and Brigitte Bandit are throwing the hoedown of all hoedowns to celebrate Dolly's 78th b-day. Two-step to country bangers from the Nineties and Aughts, enjoy drag by Travis Randy Travis, Riot Girl, Sinful Purchase, and Sir Maxim, and find a fine cowpoke to knock boots with. All this and more, starting at 9pm!

Spend your Saturday at a drag baile with the best of 'em, hosted by Bobby Pudrido and Gacho Marx at Cheer Up Charlies. (Geez, a lotta great shows at this place. Probably a good idea to patronize it as much as possible *eye emoji*.) According to their Instagram, this drag and perreo party "[honors] tejano, latine, dyke, trans and joto culture." How better to do so than by enjoying performances from Sirgio, Benny Chuparme, Sucio Iglesias, Zombie Bazaar, and Alyson Alonzo; tunes from DJ Chorizo Funk; tacos and elotes by La Pera; wellness wares from Proud People Barber; and boot and shoe shining from Cowboy's Shine Service. Yee-haw!

Of course, maybe you want to keep off the cold streets this week. If that's the case, take advantage of our many queer book clubs running right now. The Little Gay Shop's fiction book club is currently reading Yours for the Taking by Gabrielle Korn, and will have their discussion on it at Dear Diary Coffee at noon on Sat., Jan. 27. Austin Public Library's adult LGBTQ book club is reading Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon this month, with a discussion meeting scheduled at the Twin Oaks branch for Feb. 7 at 7pm. Local Queer ATX's book club is reading local author Casey McQuiston's One Last Stop, with a discussion scheduled for Feb. 12 at 6:30pm. Location upon RSVP.

Q’d Up

Back to You Austin Rainbow Theatre presents the regional premiere of Chris Rivera's story of navigating queer relationships in modern culture, told from a Latiné perspective. The company brings the original production direct from New York City. Through Jan. 20. Thu.-Fri., 8pm; Sat., 2pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122. $25. austinrainbowtheatre.org.

The Boyz of Austin: Wildcard! The Boyz are back with their yearly show featuring totally out-there bonkers performances you'd never expect. Thu., Jan. 18, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9 cash. instagram.com/ boyzofaustin.

Leather & Rhinestones Described as a multi-genre celebration of Dolly Parton, bands such as Side Saddles, Digger of Dirt, Snack Supper, and Pipes & the Lounge Punks honor the queen of country's birthday. Fri., Jan. 19, 7pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/digger_of_dirt.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space. This month's theme is Asstrology with Houston's Divine Goddess Berry and Roman Syder Ross. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Creekbed Carter Single Release Queer folk artist Creekbed Carter Hogan celebrates his new release with Large Brush Collection, Kind Keith, and Leila Sunier. Sat., Jan. 20, 8pm. Radio/East, 3504 Montopolis. $6.14. instagram.com/creekbedcarter.

Daddy's After Dark Daddy's celebrates their first year in Austin with a party featuring house music, leather, and more. Sat., Jan. 20, 9pm. Daddy's Barbershop, 1511 E. Sixth. daddysbarbershop.com.

Queer Black Sunrise Hike Enjoy a hike with other queer Black Austinites, facilitated by Queer Black Women Alliance ATX. Sun., Jan. 21, 8-10am. Turkey Creek Trail, 1401-1711 City Park Rd. Free, but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Bearlesque Dee Gee Rey Whitney hosts a burlesque show that features otters, bears, and other fuzzy hunks. Thu., Jan. 25. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. theaustineagle.com.

I Want My JiggleTV3 The Jigglewatts take over the airwaves with their signature show-stopping burlesque. Guest performers Viridian Moon, Anastasia Arsenic, and Salem. Thu., Jan. 25, 7pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $20-150. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Extra! Extra!

Silver Spurs: Hill Country Ride For AIDS Kickoff Mark Hill Country Ride for AIDS 25th anniversary at this kick-off party with opportunities to learn about training rides, volunteering, and much more. Plus two-step lessons, line dancing, and an open bar. Yee-haw! Thu., Jan. 18, 5-9pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. Free but RSVP. zack@hillcountryride.org.

Local Queer Happy Hour Find more queer friends at this social happy hour hosted by Local Queer ATX. Name tags provided. Thu., Jan. 18, 6-8pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Menchaca Rd., 512/394-7844. instagram.com/localqueeratx.

Healthy Queer Relationships Join Waterloo Counseling Center for a discussion of healthy intimacy, dating site navigation, and consent at this peer support group for young queer adults ages 18 to 25. 18th of every month, 7pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/waterloocounseling.

Queer Film Theory 101 Four queer film "professors" present on why their fave films belong in the queer canon, with a different theme every month. January's theme is First Crushes. Third Thursday of every month, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Drag Me to Sahara Malibu Imported hosts a drag show with Arianna Venti, Tiffany Epiphany, Kiki Divine, and Diva. Thu., Jan. 18, 8pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $7. instagram.com/malibuimported.

Riot Fair Join the riot hosted by Riotgirl and featuring cast members Venus Rising and Titty Androgynous. Plus: DJ Boyfriend spins. Thursdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Spank Bank An all-trans and sex positive showcase hosted by Iggy Bank that digs into "the world of sex and kink, all with style and grace." Thursdays, 12am. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Good Time Club Angelina Martin hosts a stand-up show where "everyone on it is deeply funny." Groundbreaking! Third Friday of every month, 10-11pm. Velveeta Room, 521 E. Sixth. $20. fb.com/goodtimeclubatx.

Sickening SaturGAYs Maxine LaQueene hosts this drag brunch benefiting Kind Clinic with Devonna St. James and Eileen Dover, as well as special performances by Yvonna F. Mei and Serena Blake. Plus: onsite testing by Kind. Sat., Jan. 20, 12:30pm. Industry, 110 E MLK, Ste. 126, San Marcos. $35. instagram.com/theonlymaxine.

Brunch with the Babes A top-notch brunch from yer fave babes Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover with drag & burlesque by rotating cast Adrienne Park, Jayden Daniels, Asami, and Mars Morningstar. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/brunchwiththebabesatx.

Trans Revolution It's all about the T (and all the LGB within the communi-T) every third Saturday at Harry's Dark Bar. Enjoy special performances and chat with other trans folks. Third Saturday of every month, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Bebesota Drag Brunch Enjoy a fab-o brunch with queens Beauty, Amber Nicole Davenport, Holly Queen, and Avery Andrews. DJ La Morena spins. Sun., Jan. 21, 11am-3pm. Taquero Mucho, 11101 Burnet Rd. Ste. #A-170. instagram.com/dancing_divas_atx.

Playdate Drag Brunch Join host Eileen Dover and her cast of Kiki Divine and Aira Rey at this Southside drag brunch. TJ the DJ spins. Sun., Jan. 21, 1pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. instagram.com/playdate.atx.

Vixens of Volstead Resident vixens Mars, May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Tequila Rose throw a fab brunch. DJ Boyfriend ATX brings great tunes and vendors sling sweet wares thanks to Eastside Pop Up. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Sapphic Singles Develop connections and meet folks at your own pace during this informal queer singles mixer. Third Sunday of every month, 5-7pm. Progress Coffee, 3421 I-35 N. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

New Year, New Season RESCHEDULED: The Erotiqueer Burlesque troupe announces and fundraises for their 2024 season at this event. Featuring drinks, a raffle, Polaroids with the troupe, and performances. Hosted by Nico de Gallo, produced by Rebel Rasberry and the Crowned Juul, with performances by Bubblegum Spaceslut, Copper Penny, Jojo Jezebel, and Princess Puta. Sun., Jan. 21, 6:30pm. Atelier Dojo, 4704 E. Cesar Chavez. $15 suggested donation. erotiqueerburlesque.com.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

The Good Show Miss Good hosts a show for all the baddies of Bat City. Third Sunday of every month, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/callmemissgood.

Katherine Paterson, Grace Womack, Lizzie Budin Mon., Jan. 22, 7pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. $10. katherinepatersonmusic.com.

Round Rock Rage Practice Join a rugby team made by and for queer folks in Round Rock and the surrounding areas. Show up with water, workout clothes, cleats or tennis shoes, and the team'll help ya with the rest. Mondays, Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Rock Field, 217 Commerce Blvd., Round Rock. roundrockragerfc@gmail.com, instagram.com/roundrockragerfc.

B.Y.O.T. aka Bring Your Own Talent Basura hosts an open mic for all entertainers to strut their stuff in a space of encouragement and uplift. Applications open a week before. Fourth Tuesday of every month, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's Tuezgayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present this costumed coterie of anime-inspired performances. Last Thursday of every month, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Play! With Chique Fil-Atio Gamers unite at this gathering featuring tournament style Switch games, card and board games, darts, retro gaming, and more, all while Chique Fil-Atio DJs. Sign up after Geeks Who Drink. Every other Thursday, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.