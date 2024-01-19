Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

William Shakespeare came up with the following words/expressions, to name a few: eyeball, night owl, wild goose chase, zany, and the girl's name Jessica.

Sperm whales routinely dive 2,000 feet and sometimes more than a mile.

Scientists have finally figured out that urine is yellow because of urobilin. Bilirubin comes from red blood cells that reach the end of their lifecycle, and it's eventually broken down into urobilin.

An unknown skyjacker – he called himself Dan Cooper, but the media misreported it as D.B. Cooper – paid $18.52 cash for a one-way ticket.

George Washington's pay was set at $25,000 in 1789. In 1969, just before the inauguration, the House of Representatives set the salary at $200,000 for Richard Nixon. It doubled to $400,000 just before George W. Bush became president in 2001.