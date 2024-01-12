Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Sharks can only see in blue and green.

The truck driven by the Clampetts on The Beverly Hillbillies was a 1921 Oldsmobile 43-A roadster. Its nickname was "The Swamp Rat."

William Buckland, Oxford University's first professor of geology, described and named the first dinosaur Megalosaurus on February 20, 1824. At the time, evolution was an unknown concept; Charles Darwin's On the Origin of Species wasn't published until 1859.

Kaiser Wilhelm, grandson of Queen Victoria, and the future King Edward VII, son of Queen Victoria, did not get along well. After Wilhelm defeated Edward in a yacht race, he mocked him and Edward responded by punching him in the face.

By 2021, there were about 2 police officers and 3.1 security guards for every 1,000 civilians in the U.S.