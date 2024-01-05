Qmmunity: Babe to Babe Communication

A night out is nothing without a good DJ. Local community promotion and educational hub BABE ATX (aka Bad Ass Bitches Elevating) was created by Kelsea, aka DJ Hip Stir, to put more great femme and nonbinary DJs behind the turntables.

Kelsea's personal DJ journey didn't start in Austin: She picked up a taste for tunes in Hanoi, Vietnam, while teaching English there. A lifelong music and dance enthusiast who'd taught herself piano and guitar, Kelsea jumped at the chance to learn from local femme and nonbinary DJ collective Pho the Girls and their leader, the Vietnamese Cambodian Australian Maggie Tra. "The mission of Pho the Girls was to get more gender diversity (and especially Vietnamese women) in Hanoi's DJ scene," Kelsea relates over email. "As soon as I took the course, I fell in love with DJing and I have been obsessed ever since."

A move to Austin at the end of 2021 showed Kelsea that a similar mission was needed in this city. Initially, BABE served as an Instagram page for her living-room DJ lessons, but Kelsea intentionally cultivated the space into "a WhenWhereWhat page but for femme and NB electronic events." In January of last year, BABE held its first event – a Lunar New Year party with a full Asian American and Pacific Islander women and nonbinary DJ lineup at Southcloud Ramen. Further accomplishments came after, like co-hosting a South by Southwest event with Shared Frequencies Radio and working with Femme Rock to add DJ lessons to their class schedule. Kelsea promises a big 2024 for BABE: Babestock, the first ever electronic music festival featuring an all-women, nonbinary, and gender-expressive lineup in June; a BABE compilation album; and the two new residencies. Chemical X at Limestone Rooftop (on Cambria Hotel's 16th floor) every other Friday features a rotating two-DJ lineup, while Thursday nights belong to house music at BABE's new weekly Cielo Nightclub appointment.

BABE ATX's biggest strength is the community: According to Kelsea, the BABE Discord boasts over 110 members and there are now three other BABE leaders in DJs Damino, Lauren Light, and Mia D. A big community also means musical diversity – a detail Kelsea hopes to create more of in Austin's clubs and bars. "Some people play house, some people play dubstep, some reggaeton, some hip hop," she says. "What's cool about reaching out to BABE is that we can find any type of DJ for any type of event."

Q’d Up

UnBEARable! Idol The co-host spot is up for grabs, so watch contestants battle it out and vote for your fave. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.

Tribute to Bowie Thelemagick calls the Starman's spirit with Hibiscus Bloom, Banshee Rose, Good Lucifer, Jack Rabid, Luna Night, Matt Knife, Mutha Goose, Sir Maxim, Louisianna Purchase, and Ginger Snaps. Fri., Jan. 5, 9pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $15-37. instagram.com/thelemagick.

Peach Fuzz Calendar Release Party Featuring DJs Boi Orbison, Zapot, South of Everywhere, and Orya. Sat., Jan. 6, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/peachfuzzmag.yall.

Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker A killer tale of small-town homophobia, incest, and basketball. Screens with psychodrama "Stinky-Butt." Sun. & Wed., Jan. 6 & 10, 8:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6259 Middle Fiskville.

A Lavendar Masquerade Lavender Thug is the mistress of ceremonies at this formal-attire masquerade with a mask color code. Featuring DJs, complimentary flash tattoos, a 360 booth, midnight champers, vendors, eats, acrobatics, and a $200 prize for best mask. Sat., Jan. 6, 10pm. The Sunset Room, 310 E. Third. $20. chiqqevents.com.

Sana Sana: Manifest An all-ages open mic hosted by drag artist Kino Kino. January's theme is "Manifest." Sun., Jan. 7, 7pm. Wake the Dead Coffee House, 1432 RR 12, San Marcos. instagram.com/kinokino.lol.

Bitchcraft Gothess Jasmine hosts this obscure variety show and market focused on uplifting underrepresented performers and pushing performance boundaries. Featuring They Bae, Sir Beau Elliot, and vendors like Secondhand Swank and Royal Jelly Apothecary. Second Thursdays, 8pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. instagram.com/gothess.jasmine.

Extra! Extra!

Free HIV & STI Walk-In Testing Know your status by taking advantage of Vivent Health's free testing hours and other sexual health offerings like free condoms/lube. Mon. & Wed.-Fri., 8am-4pm; Tue., 8-9am & 1-4pm. Vivent Health, 104 E. Highland Mall Blvd. #100. instagram.com/theqaustin.

Austin Front Runners Join other LGBTQ runners for a 3-to-10-mile trek around Lady Bird Lake. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6pm; Saturdays, 10am. Lady Bird Lake. austinfrontrunners.com/meet.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Digger of Dirt, Lavender Scare, Sunspite Thu., Jan. 4, 8pm. The Coral Snake, 1910 E. Cesar Chavez. instagram.com/digger_of_dirt.

Riot Fair Join the riot hosted by Riotgirl and featuring cast members Venus Rising and Titty Androgynous. Plus: DJ Boyfriend spins. Thursdays, 8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights The Houses Lepore and Juicy Couture combine forces for this monthly mini-ball, featuring seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Spank Bank An all-trans and sex positive showcase hosted by Iggy Bank that digs into "the world of sex and kink, all with style and grace." Thursdays, 12mid. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Roomies Drag Race Roommies Justice and Casady Milan are ready for a Ru-volution at this RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 viewing party. Fri., Jan. 5, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Sex Drive Have a fetish-friendly Friday with Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Brunch With the Babes A top-notch brunch from yer fave babes Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover, with drag & burlesque by rotating cast Adrienne Park, Jayden Daniels, Asami, and Mars Morningstar. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/brunchwiththebabesatx.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams Brigitte Bandit hosts this noncompetitive drag open mic that invites upcoming drag artists to hone their craft as well as get professional portrait and performance photography. First Saturdays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Saturnia Pavonia, Digger of Dirt, Foxglove Sat., Jan. 6, 9pm. Jack's Roadhouse, 1625 W. Hopkins St., San Marcos. instagram.com/digger_of_dirt.

The Best Drag Show Ever Join host Ritzy Bitz for a night you won't forget, with cast members like Justice, Casady Milan, DeeGee Rey, Celia Light, Emerald Van Cartier, and Evah Destruction. Remember: "Flash Photography is strictly MANDATORY and drinking is fundamental!" Saturdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between – whatever gear is to you. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. fb.com/theaustineagle.

OutFitness Trans Masc Workouts Open to both trans folks and allies, these workouts are designed to build a muscle line physique. Modifications are available for all exercises. Sundays, 9am. OutFitness, 404-A Powell Cir. outfitnessatx.com.

Makeup & Mimosas Eileen Dover hosts with Amy Graves and Maxine LaQueene at a brunch held by a local queer-owned wine and coffee shop. Sun., Jan. 7, 1pm. The Violet Crown Wine Bar, 7100 Woodrow Ave. #100. instagram.com/theonlymaxine.

Vixens of Volstead Resident vixens Mars, May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Tequila Rose throw a fab brunch. DJ Boyfriend ATX brings great tunes and vendors sling sweet wares thanks to Eastside Pop Up. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Fairweather Drag Brunch Malibu Imported hosts an all-ages brunch with Arianna Venti, Tiffany Epiphany, and Kiki Divine. Sun., Jan. 7, 2pm. Fairweather Cider Co., 10609 Metric #108. instagram.com/malibuimported.

Thunderdome Lady Grackle and Jame Perry host an open mic where anyone can perform, plus special guests. Arrive by 9pm to sign up with two numbers prepped. Mondays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/ladygrackle.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. fb.com/rainon4th.

Queerbomb General Meetings Meet over Zoom to discuss plans, volunteering, and more for Queerbomb 2024. Second Tuesdays, 7pm. Virtual. instagram.com/queerbombaustin.

Hot Topix Help raise funds for the Austin International Drag Festival with this drag competition hosted by Alexandria Van Cartier, where you've got the chance to win $150. Plus: a special mystery guest judge. Second Tuesdays, 8pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $10 suggested donation. austindragfest.org.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Comics & Queens Catch a drag show and stand-up comedy all in one place with hosts Tiffany Epiphany and Symply Courtney. Second and fourth Thursdays, 7pm. Moontower Cider Co., 1916 Tillery. $10 online; $15 at door. instagram.com/tiff.epiphany.

Coffin Fits, Boo85, Digger of Dirt Thu., Jan. 11, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/digger_of_dirt.